Kim Kardashian Divorce: The "Exit Plan" is In Place, Source Confirms

Tick, tock.

Tick, tock.

Tick, tock.

It's coming, folks. The countdown is on. The end of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is inching closer every single day, as now confirmed by one of America's most reliable tabloids.

For several weeks now, rumors have been running very rampant that Kim is sick and tired of Kanye's craziness.

Beginning with his failed run for President last summer, the rapper has been on a rampage of ranting about... well, everything... from Harriet Tubman to the preferrred abortion of his first daughter.

The couple allegedly got into a big fight this past December, too, which accelerated their downward spiral.

According to numerous insiders, there's no going back now for Kim and Kanye.

As speculation about the pair's relationship status continues to spread, Kardashian has sought the guidance of “her financial advisors to figure out an exit plan that would be best for her whole family,” an Us Weekly reports now reads.

This follows a number of other sources confirming that Kim has been meeting with a divorce lawyer.

Kardashian and West are very rich, of course.

They have four kids and multiple houses and it's easy for a high-profile split of this nature to get messy and complicated.

But at least one side is ready, Us Weekly continues.

“Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split, it’s a very fair deal for everyone,” the source explains.

“Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out.

"That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done.”

It was way back in July 2020, during a rally in South Carolina, that Kanye said he wanted to abort North West upon first learning his then-girlfriend was pregnant.

There had been growing tension between the couple before this inappropriate reveal, however.

“She didn’t just walk away,” an insider told Us earlier this month, alleging that it was “only a matter of time” before things were over between kim and Kanye.

“The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation. She will protect the children first, always.”

Kim is living in California these days with the kids.

Kanye has been holed up on his ranch in Wyoming for months.

Neither star has commented on the impending divorce, which actually says a lot on its own.

If these rumors were false, don't you think Kim would have come out by now and tried to shoot them down?

“They have both been living separate lives for many months now. … Kanye isn’t as focused and doesn’t live in the real world,” yet another source said a few weeks ago.

It's worth noting here that Kim is very serious about efforts to reform the prison system in this country and about ways she can use her giant platform for the greater good.

Kanye, meanwhile, really thinks Donald Trump cares about him and thinks he can be elected President.

“Their world views no longer line up," this insider concludes.