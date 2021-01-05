Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Separation: Confirmed by E! News

We know you've heard this before.

Many times in recent months, in fact.

But we can assure you of the following:

You've never heard it from such a reliable source.

Following an endless array of rumors about the marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West coming to an end... none other than E! News is now confirming these reports.

Yes, the same company/network/outlet that airs Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

And the same company/network/outlet that would never -- EVER! -- run such a scoop unless it was both accurate -- and also vetted by Kris Jenner and members of her family.

Stated the official E! website late on Tuesday:

After six years of marriage and more than eight years together, the E! reality TV star and rapper are going their separate ways.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source tells E! News.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

For the official record, however, Kim is yet to file for divorce.

Kim and Kanye went public with their relationship in April 2012 and share four children together: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months.

It is because of these young boys and girls that Kardashian is patiently weighing her legal options.

"She wants to make sure she's making the right decision for the kids," the E! source adds.

Tension has very clearly existed between Kardashian and West since this past summer.

As part of his campaign for the Presidency, Kanye exposed such personal tidbits as the fact that he wanted to abort North West when he first learned his now-wife was pregnant.

It got to the point where Kardashian even issued her first-ever statement about her husband's mental health.

In July, she asked folks for "compassion" in the wake of Kanye's ongoing mental breakdown, referencing West's bipolar order and stating:

"Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

Since back then, however, Kardashian has kept her space from West.

She's been living in Los Angeles with her sons and daughters, while the rapper has mostly been in Wyoming at his ranch.

Continues E! in its shocking confirmation:

"It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them. Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Other often-reliable sources are also now reporting that this union is over.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” claims a new Page Six article. “Kim has hired [divorce lawyer] Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Kardashian has not been wearing her wedding ring for quite awhile, this newspaper continues.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” iits source adds.

West himself Tweeted the following in July:

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform."

He was seemingly referring here to a criminal justice summit attended by Kim and rapper Meek Mill in November 2018.

And Page Six alleges that Kim's committment to prison reform, her decision to use her platform for societal good at last, is a major reason behind this split.

Reports the outlet:

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign.

"Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Remember Kim’s ridiculously extravagant $1 million-plus 40th birthday in Tahiti last October? When she rented out a private island for her loved ones?

Kanye showed up for just one day.

Writes The New York Post:

“He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could."

Finallly, People Magazine says Kim is "preparing to divorce" the artist.

"He knows that she’s done," reports this well-respected publication, concluding:

"She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future.

"He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon."