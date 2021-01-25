Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: No Longer on Speaking Terms as Divorce Battle Heats Up

By now, you've likely heard the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting divorced.

It's sad, of course, especially since there are four children involved.

But on the bright side, we're sure Kim's life will be considerably more stable after the divorce is finalized.

As for Kanye ... well, that's a guy who will probably benefit from being single for a while. Like, a long while.

Anyway, the situation is sure to get worse before it gets better.

Kim and Kanye have a prenup, but they also have billions in assets to divide, and the small matter of custody and visitation rights for their four kids remains undecided.

Also, the fact that they're currently living in separate states is unlikely to simplify things.

According to a new report from Hollywood Life, Kim is still in Calabasas with her four children, while Kanye has spent the past several months holed up in his compound in Wyoming.

The exes communicate as needed through intermediaries, but have had no face-to-face contact since the early autumn of 2020.

“Kim and Kanye are doing fine living their separate lives. They’re communicating little but not as much as one would think,” a source tells the outlet.

Trying to co-parent while living 1,000 miles apart doesn't seem terribly easy.

But Kim just spent six years married to Kanye West, so she's clearly no stranger to frustration and difficulty.

“They say whatever they need to say [to each other]," says the source (without specifying if they do so by text, phone, or third party).

"There’s nothing going on in that department. She’s in LA, trying to keep the kids’ lives as normal [as possible]. It’s a sad situation,” the insider adds.

According to the source, after an eventful summer (which included a presidential campaign for West and a lot of controversial mid-pandemic traveling and partying for Kardashian), both parties have been taking it easy in recent months.

“Kim has been in Palm Springs this week just to get out of LA and get some privacy. She got there earlier in the week,” says the insider.

Kanye, meanwhile, has been laying low at Monster Lake Ranch, his $14 million, 9,000 square foot compound outside of Cody, Wyoming.

It's unclear what the months ahead hold in store for the Kardashian-West family, but those who know Kim and Kanye best say that despite the prenup, they're not optimistic about an amicable resolution.

The destruction of the former power couple's marriage was a messy and very, very public affair.

The latest round of turmoil began in July when Kanye launched a Twitter tirade, in which he accused Kim of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill.

He also referred to his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, as a white supremacist and he hurled invective at Kylie Jenner, criticizing the 23-year-old for her decision to pose for Playboy.

Unwilling to give up on the marriage, Kim flew to Wyoming to try and work things out with Kanye.

She returned shortly thereafter in tears, without her husband by her side.

Now, Kim has finally taken steps toward legally ending her marriage, but it looks as though the process will be a slow and difficult one.

Our thoughts go out to Kim, Kanye, and their kids during this difficult time.