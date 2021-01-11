Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: How Will They Divide Their Assets When They Get Divorced?

Yes, folks, you read that headline correctly.

At this point it's not a question of if Kim and Kanye will get divorced, but when.

For the past week, credible sources such as Page Six have been reporting that Kim has met with a divorce attorney and is currently taking steps toward ending her six-year marriage.

The reports haven't met with much doubt because, frankly, they make perfect sense.

In fact, many of us have been wondering why it took so long for Kim to cut Kanye loose.

Of course, now that Kimye is finally going kablooey, it's time to examine the many questions that are sure to arise in court.

Namely, what's to become of the couple's four kids and billions in assets?

Fortunately, Kim and Kanye both seem to be prioritizing the health and happiness of their children, so they'll probably reach a custody agreement that benefits everyone.

As for the money ... well, that's a different story.

Kim and Kanye are both much, much richer now than they were when they got married.

Kanye was worth about $100 million at the time he tied the knot with Kim.

A recent Forbes article estimates the rapper's current worth at $1.3 billion.

(Kanye, of course, claims that the article is way off, and he's actually worth about 5 billion. He might want to stop making such outlandish boasts now that he's getting divorced.)

For her part, Kim's net worth went from $40 million in 2014 to about $780 million in 2020, thanks largely to her Skims shapewear line.

(She also says her fortune has been underestimated, and she insists that she achieved billionaire status last year.)

It may sound crazy that someone as wealthy as Kim would be entitled to spousal support, but according to the terms of the prenup she and Kanye signed, Mrs. Kardashian-West will received $1 million for each year of the marriage.

So that's a cool $6 million right off the bat. Not too shabby.

On top of that, Kim will get to keep all of the gifts that Kanye has given her over the years.

That might not sound like a very big deal, but as Forbes recently estimated that they own “$5 million in art, nearly $4 million in vehicles and $3.2 million in jewelry” together, Kim is looking at an eight-figure gift haul.

As for her own business earnings, it seems those are hers to keep.

“Money she earns from … the Kardashian clothing line and promotional appearances, will be considered her separate and sole income," the prenup reads, according to a new report from Page Six.

Yes, everything seems pretty cut and dried ... until you get to the question of the couple's properties.

The fight over the Calabasas mansion that the Wests called home for much of their marriage could quickly turn ugly.

That's because of a very unusual ownership arrangement between Kim and Kanye.

“Kim is trying to get Kanye to turn over the Calabasas house to her,” a source tells Page Six.

“She owns all the land and adjoining lots around the house but Kanye owns the actual house.”

As for Kanye's $30 million Wyoming compound, it seems that will be all his.

We're guessing Kim doesn't have much interest in becoming a resident of the Cowboy State.

“If they haven’t kept things separate, God knows what happens with the accounting issues,” Beverly Hills lawyer Joseph Mannis tells Page Six.

“That could be a gigantic pain in the neck to figure out what you’re doing."

Fortunately, it sounds like the Kimye prenup is pretty air-tight.

As for what kind of dirty divorce laundry Kanye might air during lete night Twitter rants ... well, there's no accounting for that.