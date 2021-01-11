Khloe Kardashian Fans Stage Instagram Intervention: Please Stop Messing With Your Face!

It's no secret that Khloe Kardashian looks quite different now than when she first entered the spotlight.

Every member of the Kard clan has had a bit of work done, but Khloe went for a full overhaul.

While her sisters mostly opted for the occasional nip and tuck, Khloe often looks as though she walked into her plastic surgeon's office and asked for the works.

Of course, Khloe is free to alter her appearance in whatever way she chooses, and if the work she's had done has led her to feel more comfortable in her own skin, then it was well worth the money.

But some fans are becoming concerned by the fact that it looks as though Khloe plans to continue going under the knife.

Plastic surgery addiction is a very real condition, and it can have very damaging consequences.

It's not for us to diagnose Khloe as being addicted to cosmetic procedures, but we can certainly see why fans might be concerned by how dramatically she's altered her appearance.

The fears began over the summer when an unrecognizable photo of Khloe made the rounds on social media.

What began as an avalanche of criticism on Instagram quickly became a legitimate news story.

Khloe became a trending topic on Twitter, and she her heavily retouched pic became a topic of discussion in media outlets ranging from Fox News to the Joe Rogan podcast.

Yes, Khloe's alterations are not just surgical, but digital, as well.

And while some celebs pay experts to do their photoshopping for them, it appears that Khloe likes to alter her pics on her own.

This has led to some very poor editing and some very tense comments sections.

Earlier this week, Khloe posted the photo below, in which she's seen enjoying some sunny weather with her daughter and niece.

As you can see, it appears that the pic has been significantly altered.

As usual, the photo attracted hundreds of comments with many fans begging Khloe to simply accept herself and stop altering her photos in order to create a false impression for Instagram.

Most, however, were more critical of Khloe, and instead of offering constructive criticism, they simply roasted her inept digital editing skills.

Some called the editing “questionable” and “hefty.”

Others took the opportunity to crack jokes.

“Khloe said: switch my face make em’ feel like he cheating," one person tweeted.

“Why did Khloe let them photoshop her face like that???” a commenter asked.

“Khloe’s facetune," another chimed in.

Others pointed out that it looks as though her face wasn't the only feature that underwent some alterations.

“Armpit tune," one wrote.

“Omg I just noticed her armpit! Yikessss," another commented.

“Is it just me or does khloe's arm and underarm look weirdly warped?” a third chimed in.

“The most airbrushed arm pit I have ever seen,” yet another commenter wrote.

But most focused on the changes made to Khloe's face.

“It’s the different FACE every other day for me," one commenter remarked.

“I love how Khloe is an entirely different person every post," another quipped.

Khloe has addressed this sort of reaction from fans in interviews, and fortunately, it seems she's not terribly bothered by it.

"At first, [mean comments] would definitely bug me, and I'm like, 'what in the world?" she said.

"I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things," Khloe continued.

"At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don't care."

Well, it's good that she's got a thick skin, because as long as she keeps altering her pics so heavily, Khloe is sure to continue drawing a lot of criticism.