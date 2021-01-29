Khloe Kardashian to Tristan Thompson: Put Another Baby in Me!

by at .

Throughout his solid career, Tristan Thompson has averaged 8.7 rebounds per game.

That's impressive.

But the most impressive way in which this Boston Celtics center has rebounded of late? That's easy;

The way in which hs regained Khloe Kardashian's heart and found his way back into her bed.

keeks and tristan

At this point, there's no longer a debate over whether or not Thompson and Kardashian are together again.

The debate is simply over whether or not the couple is engaged.

To hammer this point home, E! released the very first trailer for the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Thursday, January 28.

Here. Take a look at it below:

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Says Goodbye: Watch the Trailer! See the Tears! Feel All the Feels!

As you may have noticed, Thompson will play a key role on the concluding run of episodes, as he and Khloe are on very good terms again.

Forget the fact that he cheated on her multiple times, apparently, including at least once while she was in the third trimester of her pregnancy with their daughter, True.

Not only is Tristan holding hands with Khloe in the trailer.... she makes it evident that she someday soon wants to be holding his baby in her belly once more.

For real!

Khloe Kardashian Talks to Tristan

"I just feel like it's now time to have another kid," Kardashian tells the above-average NBA player in the clip.

We don't see Thompson's response, or any other aspect of this conversation.

However, an E! News insider has confirmed that Tristan and Khloe rekiindled their romance three months ago and "are on the same page and both want another baby."

Wow, huh?

Tristan Thompson on Air

"Khloe knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True," this source explains shares, adding:

"It's something they have been working on for a while."

True will turn three years old in April and Thompson also has a son with ex-girlfriend Jordyn Craig; he doesn't seem to be a very active father in that toddler's life, though.

To Tristan's credit, he has seemed very into True ever since she was born, even at the lowest point between himself and the famous reality star.

Khloe With True on Instagram

"Tristan is very supportive of Khloe and making this happen. He goes with her to doctor's appointments and listens to her feelings," adds the E! source.

"He's very involved and invested in the future of their family together."

It's important to note the source here, too.

The Kardashians essentially run E! and E! News; there's no way this outlet would run this story unless it had a green light from Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian Halloween Photo

As for why Khloe even accepted Tristan back in the first place?

They were kind of forced to spend time together amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine, co-parenting and falling in love all over again.

"They are together and very happy," a source claimed in October.

"She's very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have...

"Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her. He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowly finding his way back in."

