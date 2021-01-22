Khloe Kardashian: Is She Addicted to Plastic Surgery?

Khloe Kardashian was once regarded as the "relatable" Kardashian -- the funny, down-to-earth one, the one who proudly held to her "regular person" aesthetic as those around her spent small fortunes altering their appearances.

Needless to say, Khloe no longer has that reputation.

In recent months, Khloe has undergone a series of cosmetic procedures that -- according to some fans -- have rendered her virtually unrecognizable.

That assessment may seem harsh, but looking at Khloe's latest selfie, it's hard to argue against it.

The first time fans began to complain that they could no longer recognize Khloe was back in May of 2020.

The story started in the comments on her Instagram page, and it soon spilled over into mainstream media.

Soon, major news outlets were reporting on the growing problem of plastic surgery addiction and the issues created by young women and girls feeling pressure to "face-tune" their photos to perfection.

Of course, if Khloe's tinkering had stopped there, this story would have been overshadowed by the tidal wave of wild headlines we've all encountered over the past eight months.

But looking back, we can see that the middle Kardashian sister was just getting started.

In recent weeks, Khloe has been"face-shamed" by fans who simply can't resist commenting on her ever-changing appearance.

Some of them seem genuinely concerned and have even gone so far as to stage a sort of intervention for Khloe to encourage her to be more accepting of herself as she is.

Others, of course, have merely thrown shade and talked trash.

And they've been particularly brutal in their comments on Khloe's most recent selfies.

"Why does @khloekardashian look like @ArianaGrande?" one fan asked in connection with the most recent posts to Khloe's Instagram Live.

"You know Khloe ... She changes her face every day," another wrote.

"Bro what happened to Khloe Kardashian," a third chimed in.

At this stage, we feel obligated to remind everyone that if Khloe has the money for all of these procedures (which she certainly does) and she's not damaging her health, then there's really no cause for concern from the general public.

But even fans who realize that are concerned about the larger psychological ramifications of Khloe's sudden obsession with "perfecting" her appearance.

Last year, Khloe reconciled with Tristan Thompson following two very public and very messy breakups.

Fans were concerned about her emotional state going into that perilous situation, and they're even more concerned now that Khloe seems to be working to achieve some sort of impossible standard.

But the fact remains that none of us know why Khloe is seemingly so interested in leaving the "old her."

Maybe this is her way of making a symbolic break with the past so that she and Tristan can move on to a brighter future together.

If so, that's perfectly fine.

But if she feels in any way pressured by Tristan to transform herself into something that she's not ... well, that's obviously a much more troubling situation.

Here's hoping that Khloe is proceeding with caution and keeping her health at the forefront of her mind.