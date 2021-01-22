Khloe Kardashian: Is She Addicted to Plastic Surgery?

by at .

Khloe Kardashian was once regarded as the "relatable" Kardashian -- the funny, down-to-earth one, the one who proudly held to her "regular person" aesthetic as those around her spent small fortunes altering their appearances.

Needless to say, Khloe no longer has that reputation.

In recent months, Khloe has undergone a series of cosmetic procedures that -- according to some fans -- have rendered her virtually unrecognizable.

Khloe Kardashian In 2021
Khloe Kardashian Distorts Her Face

That assessment may seem harsh, but looking at Khloe's latest selfie, it's hard to argue against it.

The first time fans began to complain that they could no longer recognize Khloe was back in May of 2020.

The story started in the comments on her Instagram page, and it soon spilled over into mainstream media.

Khloe Has Been Photoshopped

Soon, major news outlets were reporting on the growing problem of plastic surgery addiction and the issues created by young women and girls feeling pressure to "face-tune" their photos to perfection.

Of course, if Khloe's tinkering had stopped there, this story would have been overshadowed by the tidal wave of wild headlines we've all encountered over the past eight months.

But looking back, we can see that the middle Kardashian sister was just getting started.

Khloe Kardashian Becomes Beyonce

In recent weeks, Khloe has been"face-shamed" by fans who simply can't resist commenting on her ever-changing appearance.

Some of them seem genuinely concerned and have even gone so far as to stage a sort of intervention for Khloe to encourage her to be more accepting of herself as she is.

Others, of course, have merely thrown shade and talked trash.

Khloe Kardashian In 2021

And they've been particularly brutal in their comments on Khloe's most recent selfies.

"Why does @khloekardashian look like @ArianaGrande?" one fan asked in connection with the most recent posts to Khloe's Instagram Live.

"You know Khloe ... She changes her face every day," another wrote.

Khloe Kardashian Has Had Some Work Done

"Bro what happened to Khloe Kardashian," a third chimed in.

At this stage, we feel obligated to remind everyone that if Khloe has the money for all of these procedures (which she certainly does) and she's not damaging her health, then there's really no cause for concern from the general public.

But even fans who realize that are concerned about the larger psychological ramifications of Khloe's sudden obsession with "perfecting" her appearance.

Khloe Kardashian Has Changed

Last year, Khloe reconciled with Tristan Thompson following two very public and very messy breakups.

Fans were concerned about her emotional state going into that perilous situation, and they're even more concerned now that Khloe seems to be working to achieve some sort of impossible standard.

But the fact remains that none of us know why Khloe is seemingly so interested in leaving the "old her."

Khloe Kardashian in 2020 Confessional

Maybe this is her way of making a symbolic break with the past so that she and Tristan can move on to a brighter future together.

If so, that's perfectly fine.

But if she feels in any way pressured by Tristan to transform herself into something that she's not ... well, that's obviously a much more troubling situation.

Here's hoping that Khloe is proceeding with caution and keeping her health at the forefront of her mind.

Show Comments
Tags:

Khloe Kardashian Biography

Khloe Kardashian in Soho
Khloe Kardashian is only famous for being the sister of Kim Kardashian. She stars, along with the rest of this stupidly-named family, on... More »
Born
Full Name
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Photos

Khloe Kardashian Has Had Some Work Done
Khloe Kardashian In 2021
Khloe Has Been Photoshopped
Khloe Kardashian Swings a Louis Vuitton Bag
Khloe Kardashian Wields Louis Vuitton Bag in Callback
Tristan Thompson and Son

Khloe Kardashian Quotes

I did wear fur and they wanted to educate me on the brutal ways in which animals are skinned for their pelts.

Khloe Kardashian

They released me early because I was a threat to the prison.. The whole prison was on lockdown. It was actually really scary.

Khloe Kardshian [on early prison release]

Khloe Kardashian Videos

Khloe Kardashian: New Face, Chin of the Week Alarm Internet
Khloe Kardashian: New Face, Chin of the Week Alarm Internet
Tristan Thompson Showers Khloe Kardashian with Flowers: Forget About Larsa!
Tristan Thompson Showers Khloe Kardashian with Flowers: Forget About Larsa!
Khloe Kardashian: You Peasants Need to STFU About Kim's Awesome Birthday Party!
Khloe Kardashian: You Peasants Need to STFU About Kim's Awesome Birthday Party!