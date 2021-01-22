Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Make It Instagram Official: We're Definitely Banging!

Back in March of 2020 we heard reports that Kendall Jenner was dating Devin Booker of the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

Kendall is not only the most private member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she's also the one who seems least interested in serious relationships.

So even though lanky pair appeared to enjoy one another's company, we knew there was a good chance that we might never hear another word about their relationship.

But now, it appears that these two have decided to make a major leap together.

Yes, after almost a year of dating (approximately 25 years in Covid Time), Kendall and Devin are Instagram official.

Well ... kind of, anyway.

The couple hasn't made any sort of official announcement, but they're not hiding the fact that they're still hooking up.

From the beginning of their relationship, Kendall and Devin have been flirting with one another in the comments of their posts.

And now, after a few months of dormancy, it looks as though they're back at it.

Earlier this week, Kendall posted the above photo of herself relaxing poolside during her current vacation in Mexico.

Now, Devin was unable to join her south of the border, because the NBA season is in full swing, and Covid restrictions are nothing to mess around with.

But he wasn't shy about expressing his fondness for Kendall's figure.

Devin shared the pic on his own page and captioned it with the word “Whew" and a sweating emoji.

If that's not an endorsement, we don't know what is!

Maybe if Devin had just written the word "Whew" we wouldn't be so interested, but the man added a sweating smiley face emoji, too!

Okay, so it's not exactly an engagement ring.

(Although their have been rumors that Kendall and Devin are headed for marriage ...)

But the fact remains that it serves as proof that these two have been dating for at least ten months.

So why do they continue to be so secretive about their relationship?

Well, for starters, there's Kendall's aforementioned concern for her privacy.

She may be a member of the Kar-Jenner clan, but the 25-year-old model does not share her sisters' enthusiasm for posting every single aspect of her life on social media.

On top of that, Kendall and Devin might prefer to avoid awkward conversations about his romantic past.

Before he started hooking up with Kendall, Booker was dating Jordyn Woods, whom you might remember as Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend.

"Ex" is the operative syllable there, as Jordyn was banished by the Kard clan after she slept with Tristan Thompson while he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan and Khloe broke up and got back together, but Jordyn remains in exile.

Needless to say, it's kind of a sensitive topic, and the moment Kendall and Devin officially announce their relationship, the press is sure to take a keener interest in Booker's past.

So for now, it looks as though these two are content to simply continue banging and posting flirty comments to one another.

Who could blame them?