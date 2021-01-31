Kelly Dodd: I Suck! But I Haven't Been Fired from The Real Housewives!

Kelly Dodd would the world to know that she still has a job.

For now, at least.

No matter how many awful things she has said and/or done over the past several months.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member fired back on Saturday against speculation that she had been fired by Bravo executives, blaming former costar Vicki Gunvalson for starting the rumors in the first place.

“No I am not fired !!! Contacts [sic] haven’t come out yet ! Vicki stop being a hater,” Dodd Tweeted over the weekend.

We're assuming Kelly meant to use the word contracts in this message, not contacts.

But, even more important, here's the thing...

... KELLY DODD IS THE ONE WHO STARTED THE RUMORS THAT KELLY DODD HAD BEEN FIRED!

Following a year in which she constantly mocked the coronavirus pandemic, often refused to wear a mask and came across as extremely racist on numerous occasions, Dodd said the following to Bustle last week:

"My castmates talk at me, they talk about me, but they never talk to me. I take accountability for everything I have done. I've admitted to some really hard things.

"But now knowing the truth and what people are saying, I give up. I am waving the white flag.

"I can't keep doing this."

So... Dodd quit?

Not quite.

In a series of Instagram exchanges with followers recently, though, Dodd said on more than one occasion that she was gonna get fired because she's an inevitable victim of "cancel culture."

Dodd, as you may know, has been an outspoken supporter of infamous insurrection inciter Donald Trump.

“I’m fired assured because of my beliefs look at [Thomas Kelly‘s] Instagram.

"He’s my producer and claims [Braunwyn Windham-Burke],” Kelly added in another confusing message a few days ago.

To be clear, once again, Dodd has not been fired.

But, also to be clear, Dodd is the one who consistently pushed this narrative alll week, not Vicki.

On Saturday night, meanwhile, Dodd, her husband and some friends dined outside in Newport Beach at an establishment called Billy's at the Beach.

At one point in a video she shared on social media, Kelly raises a glasses and laughs up a storm when someone at a table offers up a cheers to the "super spreaders."

And, in case you somehow needed to ask?

No. Dodd was not wearing a mask.

The self-centered, entitled and bigoted reality star has said often over the past month that she simply can't film future seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with... pretty much anyone.

"I don’t think Vicki fits into the group,” Dodd told Hollywood Life onJanuary 21, adding;

"She just doesn’t.

"At least Tamra [Judge] is pretty to look at. She’s got a good body, she’s got a good husband, she’s a go-getter at things and she’s fun.”

Elsewhere, during an Instagram Live chat, she said the following:

“I know I cannot film with Braunwyn.

"I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There's just no way and if she comes back then I'm out because I know for a fact that I cannot.

"She's dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic.”

To be clear, she doesn't just go around calling people racist and homophobic.

She's calls you racist and homophobic, Kelly.

Because you are both of those things.