Kelly Dodd: I Don't See Color! Also, I'm Part Black!

On next week's Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special, Kelly Dodd will once again say something silly and ignorant.

And, let's face it, downright cruel.

This should not come as a surprise to anyone who's been paying attentiion, considering Dodd defended White Supremacy last month and has been anti-mask throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

At one point in the preview for the reunion conclusion, however, Shannon Beador alleges she was a called a "racist" and a "homophobe" by another cast member.

Kelly, who has previously identified as being part Mexican, then screams:

"I'm Black!"

Naturally, this statement has caused some consternation among Bravo viewers.

What the heck is Dodd talking about?

"So we have Braunwyn who is blond haired, blue eyes, as white as can be," Dodd explained to E! News of her remark.

"She's always saying that I'm a racist or a homophobe and it really irritates me. So I did a 23andMe and I don't identify myself as a Black person, that was not my point.

"My point was I'm Black, Asian, Mexican, Spanish, I'm 30% Native American and I'm one percent Jewish. And I'm all races."

To be clear, Dodd is racist.

But she claims otherwise.

"I don't see people with color, I see people. That's it," Kelly added to E!, sounding like a total idiot.

We're gonna have to jump on a soapbox here forr a moment, okay?

The point of tolerance is not to NOT see color.

It's actuallly the opposite.

It's to see and understand that people are different -- they come from different backgrounds, they have different customs and traditions, etc. -- and to respect those differences.

Saying you don't see color isn't just a lie; it's missing the entire point here.

During this week's January 20 reunion special of this same shot, Kelly got into a heated exchange with host Andy Cohen, making a jab that surprised the Bravo executive and fans alike.

While grilling Dodd about her many controversial comments on coronavirus, Cohen said:

"I mean, the amount of messages that I get that you're uneducated, you're putting out misinformation, you're behaving like a moron..." before Dodd cut him off and replied:

"I get them too, saying that you're anti-American.

"That you put your political beliefs out there, that they don't want to watch a political show."

A very shocked Cohen responded:

"I'm anti-American because I don't like Donald Trump?"

"Yeah," Dodd said back to hiim.

Like we said: She's a total idiot.

Dodd has since explained herself to E! News as follows:

"My point with Andy was that you can always find negative comments on social media.

"Some people with zero posts and zero followers comment, but the vast majority of comments about me are positive."

And she ended her very ignorant point like this:

'He was talking about how people were coming after me. People come at me and tell me bad things about him all the time, it doesn't mean it's gospel.

'We all get things that are negative comments. And my point was that just because people come to me and say he's anti-American doesn't mean he is...

"It's not that he's anti-American, I don't think he's anti-American at all. But I get people that DM me that say that, doesn't mean it's true.

"That's what I meant."