Kelley Flanagan May Well Be the Next Bachelorette: Would You Love to See It?

Kelley Flanagan warned us, didn't she?

In the wake of her split from Peter Weber very late last year, the former Bachelor suitor said the following:

"I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter."

"I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!"

What might this next chapter look like for Flanagan?

According to the attorney herself, it might look a bit like her chapter from early 2020.

Which is to say... it may take place in front of a camera and it may be filmed by ABC.

Which is to say... she may be the next Bachelorette!

Interacting with followers on Instagram over the weekend, one person asked if Flanagan would be the next Bachelorette if she was asked by Chris Harrison and company, to which Flanagan replied:

“I would definitely consider it.”

Is she content with her life these days, Kelley was asked?

“I would say this is pretty true,” Flanagan said in a video, writing that contentment equals making your own decisions.

“My mom could tell you stories since I’ve been 2 years old, I’ve just marched to the beat of my own drum and, I mean, when you’re making your own decisions, how could you not be content?

"You know you’re doing what makes you happy.”

Well said, right?

Flanagan was sent home by Weber well in advance of The Bachelor Season 24 finale.

But then after Peter went through two of his other women (Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett), he and Kelley got together.

And, as is usually the case with Peter, she met his mom and the couple also got pretty darn serious pretty darn quickly.

They lived together in Chicago last spring amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and sort of rubbed their happiness in the face of their critics.

Alas, just as the couple was about to move in together permanently, Weber pulled the plug on their romance.

“Love is a funny thing," wrote Weber on December 31, trying to sound all profound and adding:

"It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist."

"I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways," he adds.

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for."

"Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand."

Such deep stuff from the deepest of thinkers.

Of Flanagan, Weber added:

"[Kelley is] someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on."

"These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together."

"Thank you Kelley.”

Thank you ... next. Essentially.

The Illinois native then broke her silence over their breakup on January 3, writing in an Instagram post:

“Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed."

"Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently.”

That's putting it mildly, from what it sounds like:

So... tell us, The Hollywood Gossip readers:

Would you wanna see Kelley Flanagan as The Bachelorette? Or should the franchise go in a different direction?