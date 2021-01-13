Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Is It to Blame for the Kimye Divorce?

At this point, there's no denying the reports any longer.

By nearly every reputable account. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arre getting a divorce.

The question is not if, the question is when.

But the question is also this...

... WHY?

According to numerous insiders, Kim knew the marriage was over almost as soon as Kanye started to run for President.

It didn't take long for the rapper to tell a national audience that he had wanted to abort North West back in the day and also to reveal a number of damning personal tidbits.

He also dropped unstable, White Supremacy-themed Tweets such as the one below:

Yikes, huh?

So, yeah.

It certainly makes sense that Kardashian would want to split from Kanye over his Presidential campaign and these affiliiated messages.

Now, though, Hollywood Life is alleging yet another reason why this famous relationship is coming to an end.

A source has told this website that Keeping Up with the Kardashians and all the craziness associated with that show also played a role in this break-up.

"Kanye has never been into doing the show, all the constant paparazzi and the cameras and Kim and he had that understanding, but that was a big thing they would fight about for years," this outlet writes.

"He really helped with her fashion career and the choices that she was making. He feels he helped make her a fashion icon and she gives him credit where credit is due.

"Kim’s felt for years she has had Kanye’s back, but he has not had hers."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, of course, only has one season remaining.

But plenty of other factors within this marriage have made it impossible for the couple to overcome their obstacles.

With Kim ready for a fresh start, and scarcely wearing her wedding ring these days, fans are constantly refreshing their Internet browsers to find out exactly when the divorce filing takes place.

We're guessing it will happen soon.

"Kim and Kanye's marriage is beyond repair," a family source tells People Magazine in this week's issue.

"Kim is over Kanye's chaos, and at this point she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life."

The high-profile husband and wife share four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, who turns 3 on Friday, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

They've been living in Los Angeles all their lives, while their dad has been in Wyoming for months by himself.

Did Keeping Up with the Kardashians really bring down the romance?

We're not so certain.

"If I had to say the final straw, I believe it was a combination of the Presidential run and his Twitter rants," says People insider.

"It created havoc at home.

"And though Kim is well aware of his issues [West opened up about his bipolar disorder in 2018], and tried to help him, she realized it was futile."