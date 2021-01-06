Katie Thurston, Dildo-Loving Bachelor Suitor, Once Said She Would "F--k a Ghost"

Katie Thurston did not win the coveted First Impression Rose on the Season 25 premiere of The Bachelor.

But that didn't mean this suitor didn't make an impression on Matt James this past Monday night.

QUITE an impression, we should add.

Thurston is the woman who arrived at the Bachelor mansion on the aforementioned premiere... and presented James with a sex toy.

"This pandemic was really hard for me and this just really got me through a lot, and I was hoping to pass the torch to you," Katie said before a vibrator, which she referred to as a "special item."

James laughed... and then Thurston changed her mind. In very smooth fashion.

"After seeing how you look and knowing that the Fantasy Suite is so far away, I actually am going to need it just for a little bit longer," the bank marketing manager said as candidly as one can.

This was a first on The Bachelor.

But it shouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone who follows Katie Thurston on social media.

After all, this is the same woman who titled a TikTok video over the summer: "I'd f**k a ghost."

She then went on to explain her thinking, relating it to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

'Be honest who's masturbating more than they normally do?" Thurston asked.

"I swear there was a day where I did it three times, just because I was bored and I could.

"It's like when you're hungry and you open the fridge throughout the day, but it's like the same stuff is in there. It's not any better, but you just keep doing it.

"Like I'm literally getting tired of getting off on my own."

Hey, at least she's honest, right?

"In fact, I went to PornHub for the first time. That was an experience. I'll save that for another video," she continued at the time.

"But yeah last night, my phone fell off the nightstand, by itself. And so my first thought was that was a f**king ghost.

"And then literally my second thought was, I wonder if ghosts can have sex."

It seems unlikely -- but a girl can fantasize, right? Especially when under quarantine...

"Like if this ghost wanted to f**k me like I would let him or her like whatever just... just you're a ghost. I don't care. It'd be the most action I've had in months.

"I was like where does this stem from. And then I remembered Casper.

"Casper was the first movie where I started feeling like tingly feelings over a cartoon."

Casper was a friendly ghost. Makes one think, doesn't it?

Thurston's actions on the premiere, though, simply made viewers sick.

"It’s still early but I just can’t imagine Matt bringing dildo girl to meet his mom. Too trashy!” wrote one critic online.

Added another:

“Do not share your dildo. Do not touch people on the shoulder with your dildo. This girl is chaotic."

But she apparently is also horny.

And that may appeal to James.

You can visit our section of The Bachelor spoilers to find out if chooses Katie to be his wife.