Katie Price Explains Decision to Rehome Autistic Son: "It Kills Me"

Katie Price has arrived at a nearly impossible decision.

In a new interview with The Sun, the former British model has explained her rationale between the choice to send her 18-year old son, Harvey, away.

Her firstborn child, Harvey has Autism... and Price thinks she has no viable alternative.

“It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him,” the 42-year old says.

“This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialize with people other than me.

"I’m trying to get him used to me not being there all the time.

"But he’ll call on his iPad and say, ‘Mum, I need you’, and I run to him.”

Harvey, if admitted, will soon be living at National Star, a college for students with disabilities in England.

It's about three hours from where his mother resides.

In light of their physical separation, Price says she's trying to focus on resources to which her son will have access.

But it's gonna be a challenge, of course.

"When he's three hours away it will break my heart," she says. "Because I won't be able to get there as I've got to juggle him with my other kids."

The star gave birth to her oldest child in 2002; his dad is former professional football player Dwight Yorke.

Harvey was born with sept-optic dysplasia, a condition that left the development of his optic nerve unpredictable.

The teenager is partially blind, gains weight easily from his Prader-Willis syndrome and is on the autism spectrum.

Price is also mother to Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6.

In addition to making friends and learning life skills, Price is also hopeful Harvey will be able to lose weight.

"He will live there until he's 25 and have his own space to study and keep fit," she told The Sun.

"I need to get him the help he deserves because he will die if he doesn't exercise."

Later this month, the famous mother and her son will be featured in a BBC One documentary.

"I wanted to share what really goes on behind closed doors," she wrote in a recent Instagram post.

"Harvey isn't a thing to poke fun at, he's my son, he overcomes mountains and obstacles everyday that other people take for granted.

"Being a single parent of a disabled child is a badge of honour for me! I'm so proud of him, he has feelings, and so do I."

Yorke, for the record, does not play a role in Harvey's life.

The teenager has only had his mom for years, which is partly what makes this so hard for Price.

"We have an incredible bond," Katie says.

"I don't know how Harvey will react or how he'll feel when I can't get to him. It's too painful to think about."