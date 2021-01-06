Kate Middleton: I Tried to Make Peace With Meghan Markle ... But She Ignored Me!

As we've discussed many, many times in the past, the feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton doesn't look as though it'll be letting up anytime soon ... or ever, for that matter.

The two women have a great deal in common -- in fact, they're probably the only two people on the planet who can truly comprehend one another's predicament -- and yet, it often seem that they've been at odds since the moment they met.

That's not true, of course, but there's widespread disagreement regarding the question of when the duchesses became rivals ...

Some say it began with, of all things, a disagreement about what Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte would wear to Meghan's wedding.

Others claim the bad blood is the result of an incident in which Meghan yelled at Kate's staff.

In all likelihood, there is no single reason for the rift, and the various theories from witnesses serve as testament to the fact that Kate and Meghan clashed on various occasions.

In America, the public has primarily taken Meghan's side in this conflict.

Worldwide, however, Kate remains the most popular of the two duchesses.

Regardless of the side one had chosen, however, hearts went out to Meghan all over the world, when she nearly broke down during an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby in 2019.

"Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging," Meghan explained during the interview.

"And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman...it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed," she continued.

"It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay," Meghan said in response to Bradby's question about how she's coping.

"But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

It's not easy to earn sympathy as a member of the British Royal Family, but "poor little rich girl" takes were few and far between in the wake of Meghan's comments.

She later explained in a podcast interview that the moment was every bit as spontaneous and heartfelt as it seemed.

"I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly," Meghan explained.

"I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just, here’s where I am: I’m a mom with a four-and-a-half month-old baby and we are tired," she added.

"But I think the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re okay."

In the wake of the interview, many Meghan supporters chastised Kate for her failure to support Meghan.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, however, Will and Kate attempted to reach out to the Sussexes, but were rebuffed.

"William was deeply hurt by suggestions from the Sussex camp that he, and particularly his wife, had cold-shouldered Meghan," royal columnist Rebecca English wrote this week.

"In fact, I have been told that Kate—and the Countess of Wessex—both repeatedly 'reached out' to the Duchess, particularly after she voiced her unhappiness on a television documentary. But they were rebuffed."

Now, this news is subject to interpretation, and it's unlikely to change anyone's mind.

Meghan supporters will likely claim that Kate deserved to be snubbed, while Kate supporters will lash out at Meghan's alleged rudeness.

Hopefully, the situation will serve as a reminder to both sides that the conflict between the duchesses is far more complicated than it sometimes seems.