Kanye West: I'm DONE Living With Kim Kardashian!

When you think of the great state of Wyoming, you probably don't think of A-list rappers escaping the pressures of daily life in luxurious hideouts.

But Kanye West has doing just that for several months now - and it doesn't seem that he has any intention of returning to Los Angeles.

Kanye has owned a place in the Cowboy State for quite some time, but it was only in the past few months that he decided to make it his full-time home.

The move coincided with the infamous Twitter rant in which Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill.

Kim-Kanye divorce rumors have been circulating ever since, and they seem to be supported by the fact that the rapper has taken up residence about 1,000 miles away from his wife and kids.

“Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming,” an insider recently confirmed to Hollywood Life.

“It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is OK with that. He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease.”

The source goes on to say that while he misses being involved in his children's lives, Kayne is “happiest” in Wyoming.

“[He’s] in a better place when he’s there and Kim needs to be in LA and wants the kids with her. She does her best to keep their lives normal," the insider claims.

"They communicate daily and he’s in touch often on FaceTime and also the phone with the kids," the source continues.

"Right now, Kanye is focusing on Kanye while Kim holds down everything in LA and keeps the kids’ lives normal."

If it seems like Kanye has been focusing on Kanye for a very long time now ... well, that's because he has.

Back in July of 2020, Kim visited Wyoming and attempted to convince her husband to come home.

She returned in tears -- and alone.

Since then, Kim has happily been keeping her distance from Kanye, although she has yet to file for divorce,

Insiders have claimed that she's currently weighing her options and will soon take steps to end her marirage.

Others say Kim and Kanye are staying together for the kids and will continue to do so.

Of course, they're living in separate states, that sort of defeats the purpose of sticking it out in order to create the illusion of a happy home life.

Right? Are we missing something?

“Kim and Kanye are struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now,” a different source tells Hollywood Life.

"They really are living separate lives right now and have for awhile," the second insider continues.

“It doesn’t seem like she’ll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon."

The source adds that this state of separation is nothing new for the Wests:

"This really has been going on for months upon months now."

"They still talk constantly and they both just seem content for now with the way things are.”

Regardless of whether or not Kim files for divorce this year, their romantic relationship seems effectively done.

With two halves of Kimye permanently residing in separate states, it sure sounds like this marriage is over.