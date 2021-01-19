Kanye West Hires Lawyers, Prepares For Divorce From Kim Kardashian

If you've been following news of the couple over the years, then you probably know that Kim Kardashian-Kanye West divorce rumors have been circulating non-stop since the moment the couple exchanged vows.

But this time, it looks as though the couple is actually going their separate ways.

We know what Kim has been meeting with divorce lawyers for several weeks now, and the latest intel on the situation indicates that Kanye has followed suit and found himself an attorney.

"He is talking to divorce lawyers this week," a source close to the couple tells People magazine.

"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," claims another insider.

"And Kim is okay with it."

Yes, far from being devastated by the end of her marriage, Kim is apparently excited about the start of a new, Kanye-less chapter in her life.

"Kim knows what she wants to do with her life," said the insider.

"She wants to keep living in L.A., create the best life for the kids and focus on her work passions."

While the nail in the coffin might have been the July Twitter rant in which Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill, it seems the couple has been growing apart for quite some time.

Not surprisingly, West's presidential campaign -- which was regarded as a joke by just about everyone except Kanye -- was a major embarrassment for Kim.

"Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign and tweets," the second source tells People.

"The love story between Kim and Kanye has been over for a long time. They adored each other but have too many differences."

So what comes next?

Well, Kim and Kanye have billions in assets to divide between them, so even with a prenup there's a chance that the divorce could get messy.

The agreement entitles Kim to $1 million for each year of the marriage, but there's a chance that Kanye's lawyers will push back and argue that it's absurd for a billionaire to receive spousal support.

(Kim and Kanye are both much more well-off than when they got married, but he's still worth more than she is.)

And then there's the question of the couple's four children.

Kanye has spent much of the past year in Wyoming while Kim continued to care for the kids in SoCal.

Between the extended absence and Kanye's long, long history of erratic behavior, he probably wouldn't stand much of a chance in a custody battle -- but if you think that'll stop him from trying, you don't know Kanye.

“Neither of them want to seem like the loser in this divorce and they both will fight hard for their kids," an insider tells UK tabloid The Sun.

“Kim has made it clear she wants full custody so if Kanye tries to fight her on that, the custody battle will be brutal."

It's possible that Kanye will argue that he had no choice but to live separately from Kim.

“Kim and Kanye had no option but to live apart in the end because the communication between them had gotten so downright toxic," one source tells Us Weekly.

Of course, Kanye is a billionaire, so he could've easily scooped up a place much closer to home and still kept his distance from his wife.

As with all things Yeezy-related, emotions are sure to play a major role in this battle.

Kim seems to be taking the separation in stride, or at least that's the impression she's creating on social media:

Earlier this week, Kim posted the above selfie during what seemed to be an upbeat morning at home.

"Little Bathroom Selfie," she captioned the photo.

That positive attitude might be her best ally as she squares off against her notoriously hot-tempered ex.