Kanye West: Cheating on Kim Kardashian with Jeffree Star?!?

At this point, it's not even a rumor.

It's become a clear-cut reality:

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are getting a divorce.

The news has been confirmed by none other than E!, the same network that has been collaborating for years with Kim and her family -- and which would never publish such a report if it weren't accurate.

Stated this network just two days ago:

After six years of marriage and more than eight years together, the E! reality TV star and rapper are going their separate ways.

What has prompted this not-very-surprising split?

Kanye suffered what appeared to be another mental breakdown in 2020, going through a bipolar episode as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown and then as a result of his Presidential campaign.

As alleged by an In Touch Weekly source yesterday, Kardashian decided to divorce Kanye in the middle of last year.

Right around the time he was ranting and raving about wanting to abort North West and exposing other personal tidbits about her personal life.

It makes sense that Kim would want to distance herself from a husband who had lost it in such a manner, especially as she's been trying to come across as a more serious person... focusing on prison reform, for example.

However, might there be another reason behind this inevitable break-up?

After news broke on Tuesday that the couple's relationship may be approaching its conclusion, speculation started to run rampant on social media that the Grammy-winning rapper is now hooking up with YouTube personality Jeffree Star.

Yes.

There's talk out there that West is cheating on Kardashian with Star.

Where did this come from?

Well, you see...

Infamous TikTok user Ava Louise -- perhaps best known for licking a toilet seat for a parody "coronavirus challenge" -- recently said West and Kardashian's divorce came as "no surprise' because West had been "hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru."

This description narrowed the field down by quite a bit.

Louise then liked comments asking if the guru in question was Star.

Moreover:

Jeffree is currently in Wyoming, which is where Kanye has been holed up without his family for several weeks.

It's also been unearthed that Star rhymed about having intercourse with Kanye (along with other celebrrities) in his 2009 song "Bitch, Please."

It also appears as if Star deleted a tweet from 2011 in which he replied to Kanye and said "last night was so fun! xoxo."

So... is there really an illicit affair going on?

Not according to Star, who just responded to the alllegations with the Instagram post above.

On Wednesday, he seemed to mock all the chatter via a photo of himself and the caption "I'm ready for Sunday Service."

This is apparent reference to West's well-known Christian gatherings. And is a pretty funny and original way for Star to deny the relationship.

In more straightforward terms, meanwhile, an E! insider also now says:

"There is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumors."

Over on Instagram, meanwhile, the beauty mogul shared a video of himself supposedly in Wyoming, where Kanye also resides.

"I am here in the beautiful state of Wyoming," he says in the footage. "Hi snow in the background, and today I woke up and um, it's been a very interesting day."

A source previously told NBC News that Kim and Kanye are dealing with "regular relationship issues" and that "there is no one else involved."

We're pretty sure we buy that, too.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source has told E!

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids, but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."