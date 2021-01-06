Kanye West and Kim Kardashian: Behind the Fight That Ended It All...

It's no longer a rumor, folks.

It's now a reality.

After over eight years as a couple... after welcoming four children into the world... and after dealing with one of the most embarrassing campaigns for President in U.S. history...

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are breaking up.

Numerous outlets confirmed on Tuesday that the Kimye marriage is over.

Most notably, E! News has even confirmed this development.

Kim and her family basically run this organization, having reaped millions in profits for the network through their smash hit reality show -- and you know this much to be true:

E! would not report on the demise of the Kim and Kanye relationship if it was not accurate.

"It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months," a source told E! this week.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while."

Kanye reportedly knows it, as well.

He's been holed up inside of his Wyoming ranch for months now, away from his immediate family and, allegedly, just waiting for divorce documents to be served.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” a separate insider tells In Touch Weekly, adding;

“They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

Most observers have been assuming that Kardashian's breaking point took place some time last summer, around the time Kanye was ranting about wanting to abort his daughter and revealing personal information about his marriage on the campaign trail.

And, yes, this obviously was a major source of tension between the stars.

It even prompted Kim to issue a statement about her husband's mental health struggles.

West himself has admitted to being diagnosed as bipolar many years ago.

At one point last year, Kanye apologized to Kim for all he said about her and their kids and their marriage... but it was clearly way too little and far too late.

Moreover, it didn't prevent a blow-up between the couple just a few weeks ago.

“They had a big fight in early December,” an insider tells Us Weekly, elaborating a bit as follows:

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset. Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.”

Kim did meet with a divorce attorney way back in July.

However, she allegedly chose NOT to file any legal paperwork at the time because she wanted to try and save her marriage for the sake of her children.

We can't divulge the details behind this recent argument at the moment, but it certainly appears -- via a variety of reliable accounts -- that it gave Kardashian no choice.

She finally realizes what she must do.

“Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly,” Us Weekly also reports. “She feels helpless at this point.”

For whatever it's worth, Kardashian has not been wearing her wedding ring for quite awhile.

She has hired celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser, who handled Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's famous split, and settlement talks are reportedly underway already.

“Divorce is imminent. They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” writes The Sun, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic didn't exactly help marital matters.

They were said to be constantly “at each other’s throats” during last year's lockdown, as a source told The Sun at the time:

“Kim is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he’s not pulling his weight in family responsibilities."

So there you have it.

Neither Kim nor Kanye has said anything on public of late about their inevitable break-up.

But the news is out there now. It's everywhere.

We expect Kardashian to talk about it in some fashion some time soon.