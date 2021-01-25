Kailyn Lowry: Lauren Comeau Cheated on Javi!

Most reality shows begin to run out of steam after a few seasons, and if they beat the odds and make it to the decade mark, they're usually on life support by that time.

But the Teen Mom franshise is an exception to the rule, and that's primarily because of people like Kailyn Lowry.

You see, Kail is a magnet for insane, soap opera-caliber drama, which means her life will always make for good television.

Take, for example, the recent mess involving Kail, Javi Marroquin, and Lauren Comeau.

As you're probably aware, Lauren has accused Javi of cheating on him with Kail.

And hilariously, it was Kail who first blew the lid off the situation and attrracted Lauren's attention.

During an October episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail accused Javi of trying to have sex with her in a gas station parking lot.

Not surprisingly, Lauren was not aware of this incident until the episode aired.

Once she learned of it, she dumped Javi and moved out of the home they had been sharing.

These days, the situation is still escalating, as Lauren recently accused Lowry of having an affair with Marroquin that dates back at least three years (more on that later).

Kail usually isn't one to shy away from a fight (at least on social media), but she's refrained from commenting on Lauren's allegations.

Instead, she's doing that thing where she posts cryptic comments that allow her to talk trash without actually committing to the trash talk.

“People love to pick and choose when the rules apply to them,” Lowry wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

On their own, those words might not mean much.

But as many fans pointed out, Kail posted them right before she and Javi were briefly reunited at their son Lincoln's football practice.

So Kail almost certainly had Javi on her mind when she posted her remark about selective rule followers.

Not surprisingly, many believe she's suggesting that Lauren is also guilty of sleeping with Javi at times when he was dating someone else.

Others think Kail is suggesting that Lauren cheated on Javi!

Not to be outdone in the sketchy quote department, Lauren threw some subtle shade in her own IG Story.

“You were always enough, even if they didn’t make you feel like it,” Comeau wrote.

Obviously, it's not totally clear what she's getting at here, but some followers have concluded that Lauren is suggesting it was Javi and Kail who made her feel like less than enough.

Whatever the case, we don't need to interpret Lauren's cryptic posts to figure out how she feels about Kail and Javi -- she already told us in detail.

“I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they’ve just been waiting for this to happen,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram last week.

“So if anyone sees Javi driving around in a black Suburban, you’ll know why I’m crying today.”

Yes, it seems Javi's son told Lauren that Javi and Kail had been spending a lot of time together.

The day she made the post, them exes were at a car dealership together, and apparently, Javi assumed ownership of Kail's lold SUburban.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” read the statement that Javi issued in response to these allegations.

“My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

Something tells us there's a lot more to this situation ...