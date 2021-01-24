Kailyn Lowry: PROOF That She's Back with Javi Marroquin?!

The past few years have been very, very eventful for Kailyn Lowry.

Like, so eventful that we get tired just thinking about it all.

She and Javi Marroquin got divorced in 2016, and right around the time the divorce was finalized, she got pregnant with her third child -- the father was Chris Lopez, a friend from college.

Meanwhile, Chris was dating another woman, and he pretty much refused to have anything to do with the pregnancy.

He did have a change of heart when the baby, little Lux, was born, but according to Kailyn, that didn't last too long, because she's claimed he became abusive in the weeks after the birth.

For a long time, they went through a weird cycle where they'd hook up and then publicly trash each other, and when they conceived another child together at the end of 2019, they just kept on with it.

Things got so bad that she got an order of protection against him shortly after becoming pregnant -- she's alleged that it was because he'd been violent.

Once again, they managed to get along long enough for him to be there during the birth of their second child together, baby Creed, but the peace didn't last.

Kailyn was actually arrested a couple of months later after Chris got Lux's hair cut without her knowledge or permission.

Last week, she had her first court date where she pleaded "not guilty" to the assault charges, and that's where things are at now with Chris.

But Javi ... well, that's a whole different story.

And lately, that story is where the action is.

We know that they've hooked up at least once since their divorce -- this was during that period of time where he was juggling Kailyn, Briana DeJesus, and Lauren Comeau.

She's always been fixated on Chris since he entered the picture and it wasn't too long after this that Javi got Lauren pregnant and moved in with her, so things just sort of fizzled out.

At least that's what everyone assumed.

During the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn shocked us all by announcing that Javi had tried to hook up with her in a parking lot -- and they say romance is dead!

She also shared texts from Javi in which he offered to stop by when he was in town, but interestingly enough, she refused because she had some errands to run, not because that just wasn't a thing she wanted to do.

That could have just been awkward phrasing on her part, but thanks to some recent statements from Lauren, we're starting to wonder if they've been sneaking around for a while now.

OK, so after Kail exposed Javi's creeper moves on the show, Lauren left him, and it seems like she's sticking to her guns with that.

Last week, she finally confirmed their breakup in a very emotional Instagram Live, and while she refused to air out any "dirty laundry," she did make some references to some shady things that had been happening for the past three years.

She also mentioned Javi's new car, and later we learned that Javi had bought Kailyn's old car, the one she just traded in to a dealership.

That's kind of weird, but is it proof that they've been having an affair?

According to Javi, no -- he's made a statement saying that "My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself."

But observant fans noticed something pretty interesting in a recent photo Kail posted to Snapchat.

Check it out:

So that's her showing off the radio in her new car -- she often likes to share what songs she's enjoying.

But do you notice anything else interesting in that photo?

Well, if you look closely, you can see that "Javi's iPhone" is connected to the car's Bluetooth.

And that sure is something, huh?

Why would Javi be in her car? And even if there was a good reason for him being in her car, why would she share this?

She's been in the business too long not to realize that people would pick up on this -- is she trying to be catty?

We're not sure what exactly is going on with all of this, but we have a good feeling there's going to be lots more drama coming up soon.

Poor, poor Lauren ...