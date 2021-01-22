Kailyn Lowry Pleads Not Guilty to Assault of Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry has gone on legal record.

According to The Sun, the veteran Teen Mom 2 star has entered a plea of Not Guilty -- via a Waiver of Arraignment -- to charges that she repeatedly punched ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in the face last fall.

Lowry reportedly signed this document in lieu of appearing in court for a hearing.

A clerk for the Delaware court confirmed to this same outlet that Lowry now has a case review scheduled for April.

Back on September 26, Lowry was arrested after an alleged altercation with Lopez.

The MTV personality admitted at the time that she went over to her ex-lover's home in order to pick up their son, Lux, and grew incensed that Lopez has given him a haircut without her permission.

Lowry wrote in detail about the disagreement on social media.

She slammed Lopez as a "narcissist" who took advantage of a "control tactic" by taking shears to the three-year old's head.

"I'm just at a place where it’s like, OK, you can f-ck with me all you want, you can choke me, you can put your hands on me," she added of the incident.

"You can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me, do whatever you want, right?"

"But the second you do something to my child... I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation too."

All this said, however, Kailyn denied actually assaulting Lopez in the wake of the infamous haircut.

This, despite Lopez's sister alleging she witnessed the assault.

In his legal complaint back then, Lopez says Kailyn “returned to the residence and started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child’s hair cut."

"Christopher stated that he did not fight back, and that Kailyn then left the residence," the report continued.

Police contacted Lowry by phone after the argument and she confessed to being in the apartment.

“Kailyn stated she was upset because Christopher cut Lux’s hair. Kailyn stated that the dispute never became physical," authorities wrote in their report.

A no-contact order was later issued in which Lowry was told to have “no contact, direct or indirect” with Chris.

This is both ironic and sad because Kailyn previously took out an order of protection against Lopez... and then proceeded to sleep with him and create the pair's second child, son Creed.

This relationship has been a chaotic mess for years, and there are no signs that it will be changing any time soon.

Heck, on a podcast just a few days ago, Lopez implied he still loved Lowry and may get back together with her someday!

Asked by his co-host whether he still had feelings for his baby mama, Lopez said he pleaded the fifth, and then added of a possiible reconciliation:

"I can't answer that right now...it's iffy."

What makes it iffy?

If Lowry really did bludgeon Lopez in the face several months ago?

Who the heck knows and who the heck can say at this point.

But these two kind of deserve each other, don't you think?

Their poor kids.