Justin Duggar Enters Sketchy Business Deal With Jim Bob Ahead of Marriage to Claire Spivey

From the very beginning of their time in the spotlight, the Duggars have been insistent about the fact that they're not like other reality TV families.

And of course, in many ways, they're right about that.

After all, you won't be seeing the Kardashians rocking floor-length denim skirts or praying 95 times a day.

But in other ways, the Duggars are as indulgent and avaricious as the most notorious celebrity families.

We've known for years that Jim Bob is a high-class hoarder with a taste for the finer things in life.

These days, it seems that the bulk of his money goes toward extravagant real estate purchases.

No one really knows what his long-game is, but his neighbors fear that Jim Bob is trying to buy the entire town.

Usually, it's only Jim Bob who benefits from this real-life game of Monopoly, and his kids are left to fend for themselves.

Lately, however, the father of 19 has demonstrated an unexpected willingness to share the wealth.

When Jed Duggar decided to run for office, Jim Bob bought him a house so that he could actually live in the district he was hoping to represent.

(It turned out to be a moot point, as Jed was crushed in the election.)

And now that Justin Duggar is engaged to Claire Spivey at the ripe old age of 18, Jim Bob has decided to help the young couple by selling them their first house ... for a dollar.

Apparently, Jim Bob has decided to "sell" the house rather than give it as a gift so that he could exploit some obscure tax loophole.

Because as Jesus said, "Stack that cash and get one over on thy neighbors whenever possible."

A Duggar source tells In Touch that in that Jim Bob feels the home will help Justin and Claire make “a good head start.”

“It will also come in handy when they start working on a family of their own,” the insider notes. “Of course, there’s one major rule — they can’t spend the night or move into the home until they’re married.”

Duggar sources have been quick to dismiss the extravagant gift, noting that Jim Bob has “sold homes to his kids from $10 to $5,000 to $50,00, depending on the location and square footage. It’s kind of his thing.”

But regardless of how Jim Bob sees things, there's quite a difference between one dollar and $50,000.

This is not the first time fans have noticed that Justin seems to enjoy perks and benefits of being a Duggar that were not offered to his older siblings

For starters, he was permitted to start courting Claire -- and to pursue the relationship by moving to Texas -- when he was just 17 years old.

On top of that, it's been rumored that Justin did not pay for the engagement ring he used when he popped the question.

“Justin paid for the ring! Not a dime of it was someone else’s money," Claire wrote in reply to an Instagram comment.

“He is super motivated and does well at his job. He’s been graduated for quite a while and has a full-time job," she added.

He also worked part-time while in school, so he’d be prepared to be on his own.”

Naturally, she didn't go into any detail about how a teenager with no credit could pick up a several-thousand dollar diamond ring, but most Duggar fans seemed willing to accept the "super motivated" explanation.

It's anyone's guess as to why Justin receives such preferential treatment from his parents, but the most likely explanation is that they like how young he's getting married, as that might mean more grandkids for his folks.

Is it just us, or does this family get creepier by the day?