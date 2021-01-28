June Shannon and Geno Doak Celebrate One YEAR of Sobriety!

It has been remarkable to watch Mama June Shannon and Geno Doak turn their lives around.

They have been rebuilding their lives and working on getting hot again after their 2019 downward spiral.

Now, it has been one year since June and Geno began their sobriety journey.

June is reflecting upon that with fans while telling them how fan engagement has helped her so much.

On Wednesday, January 27, Mama June shared this photo of herself and Geno with an inspiring message.

"As I sit here this afternoon I’m so full of gratitude," June's Instagram caption begins.

She lists: "one that we have made it one year with no relapses."

June notes that this is a point of pride "when so many of the people we know have due to this crazy pandemic going on."

She continues, writing: "[And] i think back 2 where we was 1 year to day at this time we had Started staying in our car staying at a truck stop in Jackson Ga."

"[And we were] just trying to figure out where we [were] going to be able to make money for our next high or even food and gas," June recalls.

"Well we didn’t get high that day," June writes.

"Then The same night we reached out to our production team," she describes, "and said hey we’re ready to go to treatment."

"The next day we were put up in a hotel for two days so things could get worked out for us to go to treatment," June shares.

"We honestly [were] kind of waiting on a payment to come through our account," June admits.

She explains: "because we only had $1.75 in our account and we were thinking about gettin high one last time."

"Well I guess it wasnt meant 2 b," June opines, "because we actually got on a plane February 1 and headed down to Banyan in Stuart."

June narrates: "then days after we were there the money had here."

"So," she reflects, "I guess that was gods way of showing us that it was meant to be for us to get clean."

"And," June expresses, "I’m so very thankful that that happened."

"After Being in treatment for 23 days," June writes, "we decided at the last minute that we would stay here in South Florida."

"On the 25th day we left Banyan in Stuart and jumped on a plane went to Atlanta spend the night got our car the next day drive back back to south Florida," she explains.

June adds that it was in South Florida "where we have made it our home for the past year now."

"The goal is since we have hit a year and we have helped so many people get into recovery," June shares.

She notes that she and Geno have "helped families that are struggling with someone that has an addiction to understand some of what may be going on in their mind."

June is glad that she and Geno could do that "and just being able to listen to people during their journey."

"It has been so rewarding for myself to listen and be able to connect with so many of y’all," June gushes to her fans.

"Like I tell everybody," she writes, "I may not have all the answers but I’m here to listen it to u and not judge."

"It honestly has helped me so much in my recovery journey," June emphasizes.

"So now my goal is to work inside of a rehab facility," June shares.

She hopes "to be able to watch people come in at their lowest where I was a year ago n blossom into new amazing person."

June concludes her caption by asking fans to "know my inbox is always open." Congratulations to them both on one year of sobriety!