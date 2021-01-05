Josie Bates: Pregnant! Expecting Rainbow Baby Months After Miscarriage!

Josie Bates is starting off a new year with some new and exciting news.

The most exciting news possible, one might say.

Indeed, the Bringing Up Bates star and her husband, Kelton Balka, are saying goodbye to the worst year ever by confirming the best development ever:

They are expecting their second child!

“We are so excited to share that we have a new baby on the way,” the 21-year old gushed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, elaborating as follows:

“We are so filled with gratitude and we couldn’t feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!

"Though there are still fears, concerns and uncertainties, we are taking extra precautions and praying diligently for the safety of our new little one."

What does Bates mean by this? Why did she come out and say it?

Because Josie tragically suffered a miscarriage in September.

The reality stars became parents in July of 2019 when they welcomed daughter Willow, but then the Tennessee native wrote thhe following just over a year later:

“Sadly, when I went for a recent ultrasound, we were heartbroken to hear our precious baby had gone to be with Jesus."

Added Josie this fall, speaking on behalf of her husband as well:

“Our hearts have been completely broken. I’ve never experienced the type of pain and loss that I’ve had these past weeks.

"There is an empty spot in our hearts and in our home. Even though we never got to see our baby face to face or hold its tiny hand, we know God has a purpose for its short life.

"In spite of our grieving, we have peace in knowing that our little baby is in heaven with Kelton’s sweet mom."

Thankfully, Bates and Balka have only received positive news so far about their forthcomiing bundle of joy.

Wrote Josie on Instagram today:

"So far, we are all healthy and Baby is developing perfectly.

"We are overjoyed to end 2020 with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four early summer."

Bringing Up Bates premiered in 2015 on UPtv.

It centers on Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their 19 -- yes, 19!!! -- children, Josie very much included.

Via her Instagram update in September, Bates reflected on her and Balka’s “heartbreaking” loss, explaining that their baby-to-be “lost its tiny heartbeat” after both parents recovered from the coronavirus.

“It seemed to be a tumultuous and trying year for all, but our faith that God is ultimately our source of comfort and joy, gave us hope that brighter days were ahead,” Josie wrote.

Josie and Kelton got married in October 2018.

While celebrating their second wedding anniversary just a short while ago, Bates wrote via Instagram:

“Through the ups and downs, you have been my rock.

"You have stood beside me, holding my hand through the pain and the joy, the tears and the laughter, whispering prayers and pointing me to Jesus every step of the way. You’re my biggest cheerleader."

We're so very excited for Josie and Kelton.

We send them both our very best wishes for a healthy and happy pregnancy.