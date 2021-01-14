Jon Gosselin Details COVID Hospitalization, Makes Plea to Estranged Kids

Jon Gosselin appeared on an episode of Dr. Oz on Thursday.

Unlike the previous time the former reality star stopped by this program, however, Jon didn't trash his ex-wife.

In November, Jon attacked Kate -- for approximately the 1,798th time -- for the way she handled a recent home sale; and the way, overall, she has treated some of their kids.

In this most recent case, though, Jon kept the focus almost entirely on himself.

And his recent, scary battle with COVID-19.

“My stepdaughter, Jordan, Colleen [Conrad]‘s daughter, took me to the hospital and I had a 104.8 [degree fever],” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum said on air yesterday.

He then delved into the frightening details:

“I was in a wheelchair. I had to wait in the ER.

"It was packed, like, the hospital was full and then they put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room.”

The polarizing father of eight hadn't even divulged previously that he had been diagnosed with the virus.

After he got bloodwork done at the hospital, however, Jon said received a variety of recommended treatments from the physicians.

“All of a sudden, I’m getting antibiotics, steroids and a plasma antibody transfusion for COVID. It happened really fast,” Gosselin said.

“Then they moved me … up to another room, a more permanent room.

"Then I just remember sleeping and it was just surreal. Like, ‘What?’ I didn’t even realize why I was there until, like, three days later.”

Wow.

Jon is now recovering at home.

Based on his numbers, Gosselin said he had "COVID pneumonia" and "felt so weak" that he often wanted to "pass out."

It was the sharp decline in his health that took him by surprise, he added.

"You go from perfectly healthy one week to you can't do anything the next week," Gosselin told Dr. Oz. "It was so weird. It's still weird now."

Jon, of course, is dad to twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 19; along with sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin, 16.

He and ex-wife Kate Gosselin, who divorced in 2009 after a decade of marriage, shot to reality TV stardom in 2007 with their TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8.

They've been at major odds ever since their split.

Late last year, Jon was accused of assaulting son Collin.

He has strongly denied, on numerous occasions, putting his hands on the teenager in any inappropriate or violent manner.

“Jon has never abused Collin,” his rep told Us Weekly at the time, claiming that “Collin has endured severe trauma” over the years and adding:

“No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing CYS investigation...

"Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

Collin and his sister, Hannah, have been living with their father for just about two years now.

Their six siblings reside with their mother -- and have very, very little contact with their famous dad.

“Children very rarely learn from a TV interview that their dad may have almost died so they’ll probably see this.

"What do you want to say to them today?” Dr. Oz asked the former TLC personality.

Replied Jon, who has admitted to a broken relationship with most of his sons and daughterrs in the past;

“Just tell them [I] love them and I’m just thinking of [the] future more. I hope they develop a relationship with Hannah and Collin.

"I hope that one day I can be part of your life...

"I was more concerned about myself in the hospital and getting better and getting back to my family. I miss them.”