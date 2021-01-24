JoJo Siwa Says She's "Really Happy" to Be Part of LGBTQ Community

JoJo Siwa is out, proud... and here to talk all about it.

Late last week, the beloved former Dance Moms star seemingly confirmed long-running rumors about her sexuality.

By wearing a shirt that read "Best Gay Cousin Ever," Siwa certainly appearing to be stating that she's homosexual.

"My cousin got me a new shirt," the 17-year-old performer Tweeted to her half a million followers upon donning this new piece of apparrel.

Fast forward a day and Siwa elaborated a bit on Instagram.

"Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I've been happy for a little bit now. It's just so, so, so awesome," Siwa said on social media... prior to excitedly screaming:

"You guys probably haven't seen me this happy since I was on tour."

How amazing, right? How nice it must be for Siwa to finally feel as if she's living her most authentic life.

Jojo rose to fame on Dance Moms and has since branched off to become a singing sensation all of her own.

You've likely seen her face plastered all over sweatshirts, lunch boxes and other children favorites across stores in, like, every state in America.

Responding to a fan who asked "What label are you?" the star said on Saturday's IG Live:

"I have thought about this, but the reason I'm not going to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer.

"I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people."

Continued Siwa on this important topic:

Right now, I'm super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public.

"Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay. It's awesome and the world is there for you.

"There are so many people that are there for you."

What an inspiring message -- and Siwa wasn't done, either!

I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it's this really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore.

There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it's okay.

Of course people are going to say it's not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it's okay not to be normal, it's okay to be a little different, it's okay to be a little weird, strange, different.

That's something we should never, ever be afraid of.

That's something we should be proud of. ... I'm the happiest I've ever been, that's what matters.

In the wake of her announcement, a number of celebrities flooded Siwa's account with messages of support, including the band Smash Mouth, Ellen DeGeneres, who replied with a heart emoji

And rapper Lil Nas X, who joked:

"if u spell 'swag' backwards, it's 'gay'. Coincidence??"

There were also these kind words from former Dance Moms choreographer Abby Lee Miller:

"I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it - a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day.

*You put your heart on the platter! (If you know you know) Love you kiddo!!!

"Keep making me proud."

Elsewhere during the IG Live chat on Saturday, Siwa thanked her fans and supporters, one of whom asked:

"How long have you been a part of the [LGBTQ] community?

"How long have you been whatever you are?"

"I don't know," she replied with a laugh.

"I think my whole life. Because my whole life, I've really really been, I just liked people, but I have never fallen in love before. But I always believed that my person was just going to be my person.

"If that person happened to be a boy, great! And if that person happened to be a girl, great! I think I'm just really happy.

"I think in life you know when you meet your person, I really do."