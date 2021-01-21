Joe Exotic: Donald Trump Didn't Pardon Me Because I'm Gay!

Well, as you've no doubt heard by now, the Trump Era has officially come to an end in America.

Reactions to Joe Biden being sworn in as president varied wildly depending on one's geographic location and position on the political spectrum, but the fact is, tens of millions of Americans were downright thrilled to see Donnie pack his bags.

Of course, there's one man who was deeply conflicted about the big day, as he had hoped that Trump's final act in office would be to grant him the freedom to live the wildly flamboyant life he's been dreaming about for years.

But enough about Mike Pence, let's focus on Joe Exotic!

Long, long ago, when it seemed that the coronavirus would be a blip on our collective radar screen, millions found solace in their Tiger Kind obsessions.

Around that time, there was widespread talk of Trump pardoning Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for hiring a hitman to murder rival big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin.

During his final days in office, Trump issued more than 100 pardons to friends and well-wishers who committed all manner of felonies.

Team Exotic was so certain that Joe would make the cut that they rented a limo to transport him from prison.

But while Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of a few well-known names -- including rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black -- Joe Exotic was not among them.

Now, the former zoo owner is lashing out at the Trump family in tweets that he dictated to his longtime boyfriend, Dillon Passage.

"I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump," Exotic said.

"I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post," he continued, seemingly referring to Junior's fondness for memes in which his father's face was superimposed over Exotic's.

"Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first," Exotic concluded.

In the months since Tiger King made him a household name, Exotic has written several letters to Trump in which he insisted on his innocence and alleged that he had been abused in his time behind bars.

At one point, Exotic sued the justice department, alleging that Acting Pardon Attorney Rosalind Sargent-Burns had failed to fiulfil her administrative duty by failing to pass along a recommendation that he be pardoned.

Needless to say, while the interactions between these two outlandish figures were a punchline for most of us, Exotic was clearly pinning all his hopes on the possibility of a Trump pardon.

Like so many voters who were expecting to see tax returns, or a healthcare plan, or a completed wall, we're sure that Joe is feeling a little betrayed at the moment.

And since Trump dangled the possibility of a pardon during campaign speeches, perhaps he has every right to feel that way.

But to be fair, while 45 let some seriously sketchy criminals off the hook, none of them were accused of attempted murder.