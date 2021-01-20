Joe Biden Inauguration Address: "Democracy Has Prevailed!"

It is official.

And, if we are to be honest, it... is... awesome.

Just before noon on Wednesday, Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President of the United States, while Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Following a rendition of the national anthem by Lady Gaga, as well as a recitation of the oath of office, Biden took to the stage for his inaugural addrress.

"Let's start afresh — all of us," Biden said from the podium, urging unity over and over and over again... as he has since first launching his presidential campaign in 2019.

"Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path," he continued.

"Every disagreement doesn't have to be a cause for total war."

Biden, of course, delivered this iconic speech exactly two weeks after armed Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an act of insurrection.

They did so in support of a President who fanned the flames of conflict at every opportunity; and who consistently lied about the results of November's general election.

Trump encouraged chaos. He incited violence.

And he's been impeached for a second time as a result.

The now-former President did not attend today's inauguration ceremony -- but it was sadly impossible for his dangerous presence not to be felt.

"America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge," Biden said.

"Today we celebrate the trump not of a candidate but of a case: a case of democracy.

"The will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded."

Added the new Commander-in-Chief:

"Democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed...

"We come together as one nation, under God, indivisible, to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have or more than two centuries.

"As we look ahead in our uniquely American way, restless, bold, optimistic and set our sights on a nation we know we can be and must be."

For those wondering... Biden took the oath of office from the Supreme Court's chief justice, John Roberts, as is customary.

He used a huge family bible.

And he also asked for a moment of silent prayer to honor the over 400,000 Americans who have thus far died from the coronavirus.

Now that he's in the oval office, Biden is expected to immediately issue a number of Executive Orders.

For example, he will place America back into the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization.

He will also extend a nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until at least March 31, while issuing a 100-day mask challenge to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden will halt construction of Trump's border wall and end Trump's travel ban against Muslims and he will fortify DACA after Trump's efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children.

He'll require executive branch appointees to sign an ethics pledge barring them from acting in personal interest and requiring them to uphold the independence of the Department of Justice

What a crazy concept, right?!?

Hail to the new Chief, everyone.