Joe Biden and Donald Trump Clash in Georgia: Which Party Will Win the Senate?

Joe Biden won the Presidential election in November.

No matter what dangerous nonsense Donald Trump is out there spewing, this is a fact.

And yet: The next Commander-in-Chief isn't done campaigning; not just yet.

On Monday, Biden told appeared in Atlanta to campaign on behalf of Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The former is running in a special run-off against David Perdue on January 5, while the latter is running in the same election against Kelly Loeffler.

If Ossoff and Warnock pull out a victory, Democrats will control the Senate for at least the next two years.

If Perdue and Loeffler pull out a victory, Republicans will control the Senate for at least the next two years.

In other words?

A whole lot is at stake on Tuesday night.

“Folks, this is it. This is it," Biden said at a drive-in rally, emphasizing this very important point.

It’s a new year, and tomorrow can be a new day for Atlanta, for Georgia and for America.

"Unlike any time in my career, one state -- one state -- can chart the course, not just for the four years but for the next generation.”

Biden won Georgia’s 16 electoral votes by about 12,000 votes this fall... although Donald Trump keeps pushing widly false assertions of widespread fraud.

Even his now-former attorney general and Georgia’s Republican secretary of state have said the election was carried on in a fair and legal manner.

For his part, the one-term President also rallied on Monday in Dalton, Georgia, telling folks that “the fate of our country is at stake" in this run-off.

Of course, he also spent a large amount of time rehashing erroneous claims that the November election was “rigged.”

He fumed that Republican Governor Brian Kemp was “incompetent” and replayed many of the same debunked allegations that he raised days ago in his call with the local secretary of state.

“The Democrats are trying to steal the White House, you cannot let them,” Trump lied said, adding:

“You just can’t let them steal the U.S. Senate, you can’t let it happen.”

Conversely, Biden took aim yesterday at Trump’s scheme to steal the elction by declaring that “politicians cannot assert, take or seize power” by undermining legitimate elections.

“You have two senators who think they’ve sworn an oath to Donald Trump, not the United States Constitution,” Biden added of Perdue and Loeffler.

Biden went on to say he needs a Senate majority to pass legislation to combat the coronavirus, while blasting Perdue and Loeffler as obstructionist Donald Trump loyalists.

Loeffler, for example, has said she will join other Republican lawmakers in objecting to the Electoral College certification of Biden’s victory by Congress on Wednesday.

This effort to subvert democracy has the full support of Mike Pence.

It's all very depressing.

But let's not lose sight of the forthcoming inauguration.

Joe Biden will be sworn in as President on January 20.