Jinger Duggar: Exhausted, Miserable In Her Marriage?

Jinger Duggar is commonly regarded as one of the happiest of Jim Bob and Michelle's offspring.

Of course, the reason for her perceived contentment is the fact that Jinger was never a slave to her parents' ultra-strict code of conduct the way some of her siblings are.

Like Dobby the house elf before her, Jinger was freed from a lifetime of groveling servitude when one of her social betters presented her with a very significant item.

Yes, when Jeremy Vuolo put a ring on Jinger's finger he liberated her from the tyranny of her idiot father.

From that point on, Jinger was free to wear pants instead of floor-length denim skirts!

She's still not allowed to have a job, mind you (let's not go crazy here!), but Jinger enjoys privileges her sisters could only dream of, such as wearing her hair however she wants (within reason) and occasionally ordering take out instead of cooking 21 meals a week.

But did the 24-year-old jump out of the frying pan and into the fire?

Did Jeremy strategically earn her loyalty by granting her a few previously-unimagined freedoms, only so that he might burden her with even stricter restraints later on?

Well, it sounds like sort of a leap if you ask us, but it seems many commenters on Jinger's Instagram page belief she's living the life of an over-worked servant these days.

As you probably know, Jinger welcomed her second child back in November.

She seemed overjoyed at the time, and based on the words she's been posting to Instagram, her enthusiasm has not yet dissipated.

But fans are convinced that Jinger's photos tell a different story entirely.

Earlier this week, the mother of two posted this makeup-free selfie, and judging by the response from fans, you would have thought she was openly weeping in the pic.

"Happy Thursday!" Jinger captioned the photo, her usual joie de vivre on full display.

She also quoted one of her favorite Psalms, writing:

“This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Seems to us like she's in pretty good spirits.

But that's not the impression her followers got ... not at all, in fact,

"You look great but exhausted, girl, give the kids to Daddy, make use of that big bathtub, throw in a bath bomb, sip on hot chocolate, relax, read, have some 'you' time," wrote one commenter.

"Then, crawl in bed and take a nap It could be the filter, but 'you' time is a gift you earned Mama! No guilt! Just do it"

We're sure that person meant well, but "you look exhausted" is never a compliment.

And unfortunately, the comments got even harsher from there.

"You're masking your unhappiness, one person wrote.

"You are smiling but your eyes show sadness. I hope all is well with you and your family love and light," another observed.

"JERM LET HER SLEEP FOR JUST ONE NIGHT AT LEAST," yet another demanded.

A surprising number of commenters were convinced that Jinger has been doing a lot of crying recently:

"This pic makes you Look like you've been crying," one commenter speculated.

"Amen ... but are you ok? You look like you’ve been crying... or maybe you’re just a tired mama - either way; sending positive thoughts and prayers your way," another chimed in.

The speculation comes on the heels of reports that Jinger is "exhausted" and has been pressuring Jeremy to let her hire a nanny.

"Jinger is especially exhausted, and Jeremy took time off work to help care for the children, but they are looking at hiring a nanny to give them some respite," an insider tells UK tabloid The Sun.

"Things have been difficult and they're feeling the strain, but they're doing everything they can to keep their family together, and also spend time focusing on each other," the source adds.

"Jinger and Jeremy have started dressing up and cooking at home for a special date night after the girls go to bed, it's become a cute day for them to reconnect every few weeks."

If that's true, then it seems that Jeremy is doing his best to lighten Jinger's load.

Of course, the best thing he could do would be to help out more around the house -- but something tells us he has Duggar-esque ideas about "women's work."