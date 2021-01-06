Jim Bob, Jessa Duggar Called Out For Lying About Derick Dillard Feud

If you're a fan (or a critic) of the Duggar family, then you're probably aware of Jim Bob Duggar's feud with Derick Dillard.

Folks, this thing has been going on for well over a year, and it doesn't look as though it'll be letting up anytime soon.

In fact, it seems to be getting worse by the day ...

In a series of YouTube videos, Derick and his wife, Jill Duggar, have been shedding new light on the situation, in some cases shocking fans with their candor.

Recently, Jill admitted that she's no longer on speaking terms with Jim Bob or Michelle Duggar.

She stated that some of her siblings have been supportive of her fight for independence, but she didn't specify which ones.

We think it's safe to say that Jessa Duggar is not among those supportive siblings.

Last month, the Duggars held a Christmas party that attracted a great deal of attention due to the family's lack of Covid precautions.

Once the dust settled from that scandal, fans who perused the pics from the party noticed that something else was amiss ...

... Namely, Jill and Derick were nowhere to be found.

Now, that wasn't terribly surprising by itself, as the Jim Bob vs. Derick conflict is as intense as ever.

But there are some surprising aspects to the way the situation is being dealt with by both sides.

Asked by a Twitter follower if he and Jessa had been invited to the shindig, Derick made it perfectly clear that he was not.

“No, we were not invited or told about it,” he replied.

The remark led to headlines like this one from UK tabloid the Daily Mail:

"Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard snubbed from family Christmas gathering after Jim Bob didn’t invite them to holiday bash."

The coverage led to questions from fans, many of whom sought feedback from family members who did attend the party.

“How is that a Duggar family Christmas, when your sister and your brother-in-law are not there because your family has ostracized them?” one follower asked on Jessa Duggar's Instagram page.

“Nobody is ostracized. The Dillards were invited, but chose to celebrate the holiday with Derick’s family," Jessa replied.

Jessa's comment flies directly in the face of Derick's claim that he and Jill were not invited.

So who's telling the truth?

Well, we might never know for certain, but as the days turn in to weeks, it looks more and more as though Derick has the truth on his side.

You see, Derick has stood by his story, and he even repeated his claim when a different fan asked about his absence.

Jessa and Jim Bob, however, have both kept mum.

And this might be a situation in which their silence speaks volumes.

Jim Bob doesn't have a personal social media account, but Jessa does, and several fans have asked for elaboration on the matter.

Thus far, she has ignored those requests.

Several followers have pointed out that both Jessa and Jim Bob appear to have something to hide

Needless to say, that's nothing but conjecture, but the public was already on Derick's side, and this situation certainly isn't helping Jim Bob's case.

Thus far, Jim Bob's strategy has been to maintain silence on all Derick-related matters -- but it doesn't look like that will be effective for much longer.