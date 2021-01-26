Jim Bob Duggar Defends Justin: My Son Can Bang Whomever He Chooses!

When it comes to marriage and procreation, the members of the Duggar clan don't believe in wasting time.

The fertility cult freaky religious sect they belong to teaches that it's the sacred obligation of every Christian woman to have as many children as physically possible, so that they might one day outnumber the non-believers and rule the world.

And what does this have to do with Justin Duggar, who just turned 18 in November?

Well, quite a lot, as it happens.

As you've likely heard by now, Justin is engaged to Claire Spivey, and the couple will probably exchange vows sometime within the next two months.

Duggars usually marry young, but Justin is young -- even by the standards of his baby-obsessed family.

The couple started dating before Justin was even a legal adult.

(At the ripe old age of 19, Claire was practically an old maid.)

Justin was shipped off to Claire's home in Amarillo, Texas, and the two of them got to know each other through limited visits and Covid-compliant socially-distanced chat sessions.

It's tough to imagine making such a life-changing decision at a such a young age, of course.

In the wake of the engagement news, many Duggar fans have asked practical questions such as "how the hell can Justin Duggar afford a lavish engagement ring when he's never even had a real job?"

But the biggest question is -- why aren't his parents encouraging him to wait?

One inquisitive mind decided to go straight to the source and ask Jim Bob and Michelle directly on their Instagram page.

“Why are you letting your kid get married when he should be in college, dating around and learning how to be an adult?" they commented.

"And before 19-year-old brides come at me for this comment, you missed out on a lot,” the follower concluded.

Amazingly, the question actually received a response from the Duggar Family Instagram account, which is operated by Jim Bob and Michelle.

“So far, our children have gotten married between the ages of 19-28. We always leave the decision of when to get married up to them as adults!” they replied in a message that has since been deleted.

“We are so grateful for each of the Godly spouses they have chosen, and we are excited to cheer each of them on in life and in love!”

We get that the Duggars approve of Claire -- in fact, it's been rumored that she was hand-selected by Jim Bob -- but we still don't understand why there's such a rush.

Insiders say Jim Bob and Michelle were humiliated by Josiah Duggar's failed courtship with Marjorie Jackson, and they reportedly vowed to do everything in their power to ensure that nothing like that would ever happen.

Seems like encouraging their offspring to wait until they're out of their teens before settling down would be a good place to start.

But at the end of the day, the Duggars' number one goal in life is making more Duggars.

And since they'll both be in their teens when they tie the knot, Justin and Claire will have time to make a whole lot of babies.

Here's hoping Justin is planning to lock down a full-time job before they get started.