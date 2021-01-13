Jessica Campbell, Election and Freaks and Geeks Star, Dies at 38

Jessica Campbell, an actress best known for having played Tammy Metzler in the hit comedy Election, died on December 29 in Portland, Oregon.

She was 38 years old.

Family members of Campbell's confirrmed the tragic news on Wednesday to TMZ.

A GoFundMe page to assist with expenses -- organized by Campbell's cousin Sarah Wessling -- stated the actress passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly."

In an interview with TMZ, Wessling said Campbell, who actually became a naturopathic physician after her movie and television career, had a typical day before her passing.

She worked with her patients at her practice ... she went home to see her mother and aunt...

... and then, at one point, Campbell went into a bathroom and never came out, leading her aunt to check on her and discovered she had collapsed.

Campbell was unable to be revived after the emergency technicians arrived.

Her loved ones are now waiting for the results of the autopsy, which was conducted by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner in Oregon.

The actress made her debut in the 1992 TV movie In the Best Interest of the Children with Sarah Jessica Parker.

In 1999, she starred in in Election, a beloved film directed by Alexander Payne and starring Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon.

Campbell portrayed Chris Klein’s angsty sister -- whose girlfriend breaks up her and leaves her for Klein’s character. Seeking revenge, she runs against him for class president.

"So heart broken to hear this," Witherspoon tweeted after learning of Campbell's passing.

She added:

"Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I'm sending all my love to Jessica‘s family and loved ones."

Campbell was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Election for Best Debut Performance.

Campbell also starred in Freaks and Geeks, Paul Feig’s short-lived cult TV series that was executive-produced by Judd Apatow, who has donated $5,000 to help Campbell's family deal with her death.

The late star played the role of Amy Andrews, a tuba player in McKinley High’s marching band.

She begins to date Ken (Seth Rogen) on the show, later revealing to him that she was born intersex.

While it's unclear when Campbell pivoted to become a doctor, the GoFundMe page states that, "on multiple occasions," she "dropped everything to travel across state lines and care for her loved ones in need."

It also says that she raised a 10-year-old son, Oliver.

"She was fun, she was loud, she was compassionate and loyal," the GoFundMe page reads. "No matter what she did, she was always uniquely Jessica...

"She could always be counted on as the instigator of, or at the very least a willing accomplice to, various forms of mischief and hijinks. To know her is to have an over-the-top story involving her.

"To know her is to have known true friendship."

Campbell later starred in 2001’s The Safety of Objects opposite Glenn Close and Dermot Mulroney, followed by 2002’s Junk.

May she rest in peace.