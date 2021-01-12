Jessa Duggar: I'm Finally a Minister's Wife!

Well, it looks like this is a very big week for Jessa Duggar.

Not only did her chronically-unemployed husband, Ben Seewald, finally get a job, he chose one of the few professions that Jim Bob Duggar actually approves of!

Yes, on Monday, it was revealed that Jessa is now the wife of an ordained minister.

A Duggar fan page shared the above photo on Instagram on Monday.

The pic was captioned, "Ben has been ordained as a Pastor," and it was reportedly taken at a celebration party following his final commitment ceremony.

No one is wearing a mask, but that's not much of a shock

We've known for quite some time that most of the Duggars think the coronavirus is a hoax.

Neither Jessa nor Ben has commented on the news, so we don't know exactly when Ben was ordained or what the process of becoming a minister entailed.

But we certainly know what religion he's ordained in.

The Duggars are Independent Baptists, and you can be sure Jim Bob wouldn't tolerate his son-in-law becoming ordained in any other faith.

We wish we could tell you more about what Independent Baptists believe, but they're a secretive bunch.

The "independent" refers to their refusal to affiliate themselves with any other Baptist denomination.

And in addition to attending church services each week, the Duggars engage in weekly "private worship" sessions.

What goes on there? Nobody knows.

But it's a safe bet that there's a good reason that what's discussed in these sessions remains a secret.

After all, the Duggar beliefs that we know about are appalling.

We can only imagine about the stuff they feel the need to hide from the public.

Those who are familiar with his past say that Ben's family isn't quite as conservative as the Duggars (is anyone?).

But Jim Bob doesn't tolerate much in the way of dissent, so you can be sure that Ben has adopted many of the Duggars' beliefs and customs.

In addition to being Independent Baptists, the Duggars are adherents of the Quiverfull movement, which was founded by disgraced former pastor -- and Jim Bob mentor -- Bob Gothard.

Before he was forced to step down amid sexual harassment allegations, Gothard -- yes, that's really his name -- came up with the idea that it's the duty of all Christians to have as many children as possible.

Clearly, Jim Bob fell in love with the idea, and the rest -- as they say -- is history.

Fortunately, Ben seems to be slightly more sane than Jim Bob, and at somewhat less obsessed with procreation.

And we're guessing he'll be a better pastor than Gothard.

Hell, he would pretty much have to be.

Anyway, our congratulations go out to the Seewalds.

We have no idea what sort of ideas he'll be spreading, but at least Ben isn't unemployed anymore!