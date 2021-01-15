Jeremy and Audrey Roloff: We Are SOOOO Done with Reality TV!

In a new interview, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff dismissed the notion of ever appearing again on reality television.

And they do so in the sort of pompous manner that has made the couple very unpopular over the years.

Audrey, especially.

The parents of two left Little People, Big World in the summer of 2018, taking fans by surprise at the time.

They've since launched a podcast and written two books, among other projects.

Audrey and Jeremy seem a tad bit estranged from other members of their family, but also seem quite content.

They haven't seemed to have any regrets over their decision to depart the aforementioned show... a sentiment they reiterated when speaking to Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity that the family show gave us.

"But being able to harness that energy and do what we’re doing now gives us so much more life purpose [and] passion,” Jeremy told this tabloid.

He did so while promoting he and Audrey’s new book, Creative Love: 10 Ways to Build a Fun and Lasting Love.

“Going back to reality TV kind of feels like a step into history at this point," he added.

Translation?

What Jeremy and Audrey are now doing is far more important than merely appearing on a TV program.

That's what it sounds like Jeremy is saying here.

Which is ironic -- because the Roloffs have been slammed for having the audacity to write these books and relationships, as if they're somehow experts on the topics after just a few years of marriage.

Jeremy added here that the couple would “never write it off,” noting that he and Audrey have “thought about starting a YouTube channel” and even been in touch with “many production companies” about a possible series.

However, they plan to wait until “the time is right."

And, to be honest, when they're being slammed for caring more about their memoir than the state of the country...

... now likely is not the right time.

Jeremy once the one to confirm he and Audrey were saying goodbye to Little People, Big World.

He told Instagram followers at the time “the time has come" after he spent an incredible 14 years as a cast member.

Predicting the future, Jeremy vows to fans that he and Audrey weren’t “disappearing” and had plenty of exciting things in the works.

They’ve since released multiiple books, including A Love Letter Life in April 2019 and Memories of Us in October 2020; their latest was released on January 5.

These Roloffs are also the parents to a one-year old son and a three-year old daughter.

And they may not be done procreating, either.

Said Audrey to Us Weekly:

"We’ve always said we wanted to have a big family, and I do feel like my body [is] totally recovered now. We want to have more kids sometime soon."