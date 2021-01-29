Jeremy and Audrey Roloff: Is Their Marriage a Sham?

If there's one thing we know about Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, it's that they have a very happy marriage.

So much so... the former Little People, Big World stars have written TWO books on love and relationships and how they allegedly know everything about both and you should listen to all their weird pieces of advice.

For example, Audrey says you should not let your spouse watch adult entertainment.

But a bunch of critics on social media are now asking an important question.

Based on Audrey's latest Instagram post, they're wondering:

Are these podcast hosts and authors simply pretending to have a very happy marriage?!?

The theory stems first from the fact that Audrey and Jeremy often share unusual and, to be frank, unnatural pearls of wisdom on how to keep a healthy marriage intact.

They say things that sound outlandish; that sound like something someone would say who simply wants people to think he or she is in the perfect union.

For instance?

Audrey once said she and Jeremy recite their wedding vows while making love.

We're sorry, but... what?!? Also: Come on now!

Secondly, Audrey just posted a snapshot of her and Jeremy dancing in their kitchen.

"This might be one of the only photos of Jeremy and I dancing together," she wrote as a caption.

"And I’ll be honest... this photo (taken during a family Photoshoot) wasn’t because Jeremy just REALLLLLY wanted to spin me around in the kitchen. Not the case.

"This picture exists because I thought it would be a cute picture at the time... but it wasn’t as natural candied [sic] as it looks."

It doesn't look candid at all, but Roloff continued:

"However, a few weeks ago we danced together by the fire. Just us. My favorite Chris Stapleton song started to play on our Spotify playlist and I couldn’t resist the urge.

"I grabbed Jer’s arms as he resisted, rolled his eyes and sunk back into his chair...

"I yanked him to his feet while calling him out on his own line, “Babe come onnnnnn...’what kind of love story do you want?’”

And then the kicker to this tale:

As we swayed in our living room stepping on each other’s feet, tripping over kid toys, and laughing hysterically. I knew he was embarassed.

I decided to straight up call him out on it. “You think this is cheesy and so what if it is! No one can even see us."

As I was practically in tears from laughter. Jeremy’s tone of voice change and he looked me in the eyes and said,

“You’re good for me.”

From then on we danced into the night like no one was watching.

Again, we're sorry, but... we're calliing BS on this exchange.

And we aren't alone.

A slew of social media users have collectively rolled their eyes in response to the story Audrey outlined above, not really believing a single word of it.

They think it was just conjured up to help spread the belief that these Roloffs are totally in love, always living a fairy tale and, as a result, you should buy their books and their marriage journal (an actual thing they're selling!) so that you, too, can live in this romantic utopia.

“Oof. This is rough, who can believe this actually happened bah,” one Reddit user wrote, while another added:

"Shouldn’t a love story be more natural? Not a bunch of forced events strung together."

Others said this post made them want to “barf” and called Audrey “annoying and pretentious,” saying she’s always “trying way too hard.”

Sort of hard to argue with those points, isn't it?

Audrey and Jeremy are parents to a pair of adorable children and seem like terrific parents.

They may really love each other, too.

But we'll give the final word to the individual who is just sick and tired of how thick Audrey lays it on all the time:

“Omg she is the worst. Absolutely nothing in her life with her husband or her children is just for them. It's all a damn show. Just completely performative and unhinged.”