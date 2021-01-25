Jenelle Evans: My Mom Took Jace Back! God, She Sucks!

The more things change, the more things...

... you know the rest of the saying, don't you?

And for Jenelle Evans, it's not just the same old, same old.

When it comes to her mother, it's the same old $hit once again.

As long-time MTV viewers know well, Evans feuded for years with her mother, Barbara.

We watched their rivalry play out on episodes of Teen Mom 2 because Barbara had custody of Jenelle's oldest child, now-11-year old Jace, as a result of his mom's drug and legal problems.

It was an awkward arrangement, that's for certain.

However, the ice between Jenelle and Barbara had appeared to thaw of late, with Jenellle even bragging this month that she had Jace back under her roof.

Simply put, Evans said just over a week ago on TikTok, "I have custody of Jace. He lives with me now full-time."

Sounds great, right? For Jenelle at least?

Yes.

Until Barbara spoke to TMZ and clarified the situation, explaining that Jace does spend a few days per week at Jenelle's home -- doing homework and stuff -- but that she very much still has custody of the child.

Cut to Jenelle's response, in which she told YouTube viewers several days ago that her mom "can't handle" Jace's bad behavior... she's just too ashamed to admit it.

“Did she give me a heads up that TMZ was calling her and she was going to possibly speak to them? No. I’m very upset about this," Jenelle claimed last week.

"I feel like it puts a big dent in our relationship. My trust just went down significantly for my mom.”

Fast forward to this past Saturday and yet another update from Evans.

“I’m pretty mad right now, I’m pretty pissed off. I’m not gonna lie to y’all," Jenelle says in the footage, adding of the ongoing situation:

"Jace was living with me the past week and now circumstances have changed. Why have they changed? Because my mom can’t put down her pride."

Evans went on to allege that Jace had cursing, not doing his school work and that he’d even punched holes in Barbara’s walls.

Hence why his grandma supposedly handed the kid off to his infamous mother.

“It was really bad, and we’re not going into detail about that because it’s no one’s business but Jace’s,” Evans said, despite obviously making her son's behavior everyone's business.

“But you know, my mom couldn’t handle it and his behaviour was horrible.

The things he was doing was horrible and that’s all we’re saying about that.”

According to Jenelle, Barbara was totally fine with Jace living in Evans' house.

That is, until Evans told her followers about the revised arrangement.

“She knows why he was living with me. She agreed to have him live with me. Now, she’s trying to make me look like a dumbass,” Evans said.

“Now she’s taking it all back.”

Evans previously grew emotional about the never-ending drama, especially because she thought it was finally over.

"Now she took Jace back, now she's trying to apologize to me and saying, 'Come on, we got along for so well for so long, and now you're just going to throw it all away?'" Jenelle said.

"Me? No.

"You threw it all away when you went and talked to TMZ behind my back."

Jenelle and Barbara have been in a custody dispute over Jace ever since Evans signed over custody of her son to Barbara at age 17.

“I don’t get this mind game," Evans now says..

"I don’t get it.

"My mom and Jace are not safe around each other and I’m sick and tired of everyone trying to make me look like the idiot when I’m telling the complete truth."

We're guessing lawyers are about to get involved.

Which is just a shame, and is extra sad because a child is stuck at the center of this mess.

“Her pride is too much to put down and it has been for years and now that she gets a little bit of attention from the media–thanks TMZ–our relationship is ruined,” Evans says of her mother.

“It shows my mom’s true colors doing this and I constantly think she’s going to change and she never changes.