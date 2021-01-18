Jenelle Evans: My Mom Is a Liar! Jace Is Living With ME Now!

In case you missed it, this past weekend saw a heated back-and-forth between Jenelle Evans and her famously cantankerous mom, Barbara.

It started when Jenelle claimed that she'd regained custody of Jace, her 11-year-old son who has been raised by Barbara since infancy.

Shortly thereafter, Barbara pushed back against those claims and told TMZ that Jenelle does not have custody of Jace.

Now, most of the time, when it's Jenelle's word against somebody else's, you can safely side with the other person

But when it's Jenelle vs, Babs, you have a situation in which both parties are pathological liars.

So it can be tough to tell who's telling the truth (or something close to it), and who's completely full of it, as usual.

Fortunately, The Ashley -- of The Ashley's Reality Roundup fame -- been delivering exclusives to help us sort through the BS and get to the truth.

Let's begin with the video that started it all -- Jenelle's TikTok, in which she dropped the bombshell revelation that Jace is back on The Land after spending his entire life living with Barb.

"Jace just came to live with us, you guys. I know, it's exciting news," Evans told her followers.

Babs pushed back against this claim, telling TMZ that Jenelle does not have custody.

And while she wasn't completely lying -- it turns out Jenelle and Barbara are currently splitting custody -- the elder Evans wasn't exactly telling the truth, either.

Yes, believe it or not, Jenelle is being more truthful than Babs this time.

Of course, she wasn't immediately forthcoming about the reason that Jace is living with her.

“His behavior wasn’t the best at my mom’s house,” Jenelle said.

“So we gave him many many many chances and told him he better behave," she continued.

"My mom just got fed up, she called me and said ‘yup that’s it, he’s misbehaving again, I don’t know how he’s gonna do his school work and pass if he keeps it up.’ Jace does half online school, half not.”

But Jenelle feels that people who are following the story at home may have gotten a very different impression, based on Barbara's comments to the media.

“Now my mom calls me to tell me she told TMZ, ‘No, no, no, Jenelle doesn’t have full custody,'” Jenelle said.

“First of all, we have custody. We have split custody…me and my mom have split custody until we go to court and change the paperwork. But right now, Jace is living full-time with me.

Now, Jenelle knows what people will think when she says things like "Jace is living here" or "I have custody of Jace."

She said those things anyway to create the false impression that she's super-mom, and Barbara was messing up so badly that she had to step in.

But to her credit, Jenelle later admitted that Jace had to leave Babs' house due to behavioral issues.

“And this is because of his behavior; my mom can’t handle it anymore,” Jenelle said.

“She didn’t want to tell TMZ the truth, and I understand that. I’m just saying very bluntly, we’re not going to go into details, but, yes, Jace knows that I’m posting this and we discussed it," she continued.

"And he said, ‘That’s fine if you tell people that just, please, don’t go into detail.’ And I respect that.”

So it seems that Jenelle is getting along with Jace at the moment -- but Barbara? Not so much.

“Also, just wanted to point out, did my mom ask me if it’s OK if she spoke to TMZ? No,” Jenelle said.

“Did she give me a heads up that TMZ was calling her and she was going to possibly speak to them? No. I’m very upset about this. I feel like it puts a big dent in our relationship. My trust just went down significantly for my mom.”

And how is Jenelle planning to resolve this feud? Why in the most mature way possible:

"I may give her the cold shoulder for a little bit,” she said. “That’s not my fault. Just putting my wall back up.”

Sounds like a good way to thank someone for taking care of your kid for 11 years!