Jenelle Evans: I Finally Have a New TV Show! (Well, Sort Of ...)

Believe it or not, it's been almost two years since Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2.

Amazingly, she's managed to remain relevant during that time -- but only in the way that a wanted criminal is relevant.

Like, you still see headlines about Jenelle, but it's all deeply humiliating stuff, and she's not making money off any of this.

Jenelle has proven time and again that she's happy to embarrass herself if there's cash involved.

It's her only talent, really, and she has a few dollars trickling in from her cringe-inducing TikTok dance videos, but that's probably not enough to feed her kids and keep her husband hammered.

So Jenelle is once again preparing to up the ante by debasing herself even further in the hope of a larger paycheck.

You might remember Jenelle's docu-series from last year, in which she ranted and raved about the injustice of CPS removing her kids from her home for their own protection.

It was painful watching Evans work up crocodile tears so that she could once again play the victim.

But while it may noy have been our cup of tea, the thing raked in some serious views.

No doubt a large percent of those were hate views from people who only watched so that they could find the lies in Jenelle's videos.

But at the end of the day, a click is a click, and Evans probably made a ton of money from her series.

So it should come as no surprise that she's stepping back into the studio (her bedroom) to film a second season of her TV show (webseries).

Jenelle made the big announcement with a cryptic Instagram post earlier this week.

Last time it was the "corruption, distress, [and] trauma introduced to my family by CPS in May 2019."

She even got her maniac husband, David Eason, to sort of apologize for shooting the family dog, an incident which prompted the CPS investigation that resulted in Evans losing custody of her kids.

"I regret it, but sometimes that's the way it works," Eason told the camera.

Better than nothing, we suppose.

Anyway, fans have their theories about what topics Jenelle will cover in her second docu-series.

There have been so many scandals in her life that it was probably difficult to pick just one.

But the consensus is that Jenelle will go with one of her most recent controversies and focus on the incident in which David assaulted her friend James Spivey.

In case you missed it, Spivey and his boyfriend arrived at Jenelle's home during a blow-out fight between Evans and Eason.

Jenelle had called them there to help her pack up her things (and presumably her kids) and make an escape from the property.

Eason was upset with the interruption, so he pulled his gun out and pistol-whipped Spivey.

As with the dog-shooting incident, this all reportedly took place in front or Jenelle's kids.

It may sound like the sort of horrifying trauma that most people would only endure once in a lifetime -- but it was just another day on the Evans-Eason compound.

And it seems that now we'll get to hear Jenelle's story -- and it will probably be drawn out over the course of five or six episodes.

Hey, not everyone has so much insanity in their lives that they can self-produce multiple true crime documentaries.

The girl's gotta take advantage!