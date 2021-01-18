Jenelle Evans Does Not Actually Have Custody of Jace... Yet

Oops, you guys!

Jenelle Evans' bad!

Over the weekend, the former Teen Mom star shared a TikTok video in which she also shared some surprising news; something we most definitely did not expect Evans to say.

In this footage, Evans talked about how she has grown as a person since debuting on the aforementioned MTV franchise, telling fans:

"That was the old me.

"The stupid me. The me that took risks. Now, let's not sit here 10 years later and come to my page and hate on me from my mistakes that I've learned from.

"Let's not get caught up on the $200 you let me use to bail me out of jail. Let's not get caught up on the dumbass men that I dated."

Okay, fair enough.

Even if Jenelle is now married to the violent and dumbass man of them all in David Eason.

Then, Evans dropped the bombshell:

I have custody of Jace. He lives with me now full time.

Jace, as you likely know by now, is the oldest of Jenelle's three kids; his dad is ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and he's been living with Evans' mom, Barbara, almost since birth.

Due to Jenelle's many drug and legal issues, Barbara has had custody of the 11-year old ever since Evans premiered as a Teen Mom cast member.

She and her daughter have clashed on numerous occasions about both their relationship and also Barbara's relationship with her grandson.

However, the two have recently grown a bit closer.

Jenelle and Barbara celebrated the holidays together last December and the former reality star's mother has also recently appeared on her daughter's Instagram and TikTok pages.

Still, though.

Evans now has custody of Jace?!?

"My kids are happy, they're healthy, and that's all that f--king matters," Jenelle added in her TikTok video.

"But I totally get it. I would hate me too if I was watching me. But if you catch up with me now, I'm doing a lot better, you guys. Peace, love, happiness, bitches."

Here's the thing, however:

Despite what she says above, Jenelle does NOT have custody of Jace.

After hearing about her daughter's clam, Barbara spoke to TMZ and clarified that Jace remains under her legal control.

He does spend a few days per week at his mom's house in North Carolina these days, far more than he used to... but Jace is not living full-time with Evans; nor has any new legal agreement been signed.

Barbara also told TMZ that she talked to Evans and Jenelle confessed to having "misspoke" in her TikTok video.

So... that's it?

Not quite.

In a second video Jenelle uploaded to YouTube on Sunday, she stood by the allegation that Jace is, indeed, living in her home with Eason and Jenelle's two other children, Kaiser and Ensley.

"Jace has came and lived with us, you guys! I know, it's exciting news," the Teen Mom 2 alum explained.

"His behavior wasn't the best at my mom's house.

"We gave him many, many, many chances and told him he better behave, and my mom, she was fed up."

What the heck is happening here?!?

Who/what should we believe?

"So let me explain this," Jenelle added in this YouTube footage.

"Me and my mom have split custody until we go to court and change the paperwork. But right now, Jace is living full-time with me. And this is because of his behavior, and my mom can't handle it anymore."

Evans went on to emphasize that she was not betraying her son's trust by revealing this information.

"Yes, Jace knows that I'm posting this, and we discussed it," the mom of three told viewers.

"And he said, 'That's fine if you tell people that. Just please don't go in detail.' And I respect that."

Jenelle has never been the most reliable narrator of her own story, but this does all seem plausible.

“Also, just wanted to point out, did my mom ask me if it’s OK if she spoke to TMZ? No,” Jenelle said on Sunday.

“Did she give me a heads up that TMZ was calling her and she was going to possibly speak to them? No. I’m very upset about this. I feel like it puts a big dent in our relationship.

"My trust just went down significantly for my mom.”

So, while Jenelle is on decent terms again with her son... it may be a return to the same old same old between her and Barbara.

“I may give her the cold shoulder for a little bit,” Evans concluded on YouTube.

“That’s not my fault. Just putting my wall back up.”

We'll let you know when, or if, there is an actual change to the custody agreement between Jenelle and Barbara.