Isabel Roloff Blasts "Disgusting" Troll Who Thinks Husband is Lying About Sexual Abuse

Isabel Roloff is sticking up for her famous husband.

By coming down very hard on an ignorant and moronic troll who has questioned whether or not Jacob Roloff is telling the truth about having been molested by a reality show producer.

Seriously, you guys.

Why must people suck so much?

In mid-December, Jacob stunned Instagram followers when he claimed he had been sexually assaulted by an executive on Little People, Big World.

Jacob even called the executive by name.

"I first began contemplating this statement when [Chris Cardamone] texted me years later in November 2015," wrote Jacob online last month.

"I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcized of any further power over my development."

Roloff went on to say he hopes Cardamone is "never allowed around children again," adding:

"By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly."

Jacob, who left Little People, Big World in 2016, emphasized that only the "predator" was to blame for what transpired... not any member of his family.

"I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future," added Jacob.

Roloff, thankfully, has received nothing but support from his loved ones.

Sadly, however, the same thing can't be said about random strangers on the Internet.

"I'm sorry, but I do not believe you Jacob," wrote on critic, for example.

This social media then went on to praise the accused as a "very respected" and "wonderful producer."

In an extremely long post, this same individual slammed Jacob as a "terror of a child with the worst temper" and said he had "the worst attitude growing up."

Speaking with no experience in this area and making wild assumption, the troll added:

"It shouldn't have taken 20 years for Jacob to say something...there's always two sides to every story."

While Jacob is yet to respond to this idiot, Isabel shared the entire critique of her husband online and then explained why as follows:

Actually disgusting. Putting your vile words on blast for the entire world to see.

Later on, Isabel chimed in once again with:

"This. This is why people don't speak up. Awful. People like this."

For the record, Cardamone served as a senior producer on the long-running TLC reality series for 134 episodes between 2007-2010.

During this period, Jacob was between the ages of 10 to 13 years old, while the man he has accused of molesting him -- who had not said anything about the allegations in public -- would have been in his 30s.

As for why Jacob took such a long time to expose his allege abuser?

"Why speak now? A child must process, and I needed silence and time," wrote Jacob in his admission.

In response to the scandal, meanwhile, TLC has issued a statement that reads:

TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World.

We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities.