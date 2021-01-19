Isabel Roloff Avoids Instagram After Feud with Audrey: I Need a Break!

It is no secret to Little People, Big World fans that not all Roloffs think alike.

Jacob and Isabel are outspoken about good causes. Audrey and Jeremy have their own ideas about how the world should be.

Earlier this month, Isabel took aim at Audrey for promoting her book in the wake of the Capitol attack instead of speaking out.

Now, Izzy is taking a step back from her online feud with her sister-in-law.

Taking to her Instagram Stories in the wake of her indirect back-and-forth with Auj, Isabel had something to share with her followers.

"Hi, I needed some space from this space," she wrote to her fans.

"My anxious breathing happens on and off," Isabel explained.

"Different things trigger it," Isabel continued.

Anxiety, anxiety disorders, and similar struggles can be brought on by all sorts of causes.

"But honestly," Izzy wrote, "interactions with people on here can send me spiraling."

"And," Isabel added, these interactions can "make my anxiety worse than anything."

"An obvious sign I should pull back," she observed.

We all need social media breaks from time to time, even if for some of us, those breaks seem to only last as long as a night's sleep.

"Just going to take it day by day," Isabel expressed to her fans and followers.

She concluded her post with an affectionate "Love y'all."

It was sweet of her to keep them up to speed on her plans. Some stars take unannounced social media breaks -- which is their right, but fans sometimes worry.

As before, isabel did not directly address Audrey or any feuding within the greater Roloff family.

She didn't give any actual indications that this was about anything politically charged or even one specific person.

And, of course, it might not be. It is only natural that sometimes, coincidences happen. This could always be one of them.

But fans were quick to point out that Isabel's need to step back and take a breather instead of engaging on Instagram came on the heels of some sisterly conflict.

She and Audrey are on opposite sides of the political aisle.

Often, they -- and especially Izzy -- can find common ground. But in the wake of a horrific attack on the US Capitol by people who don't seem too far removed politically from Audrey and Jeremy, Isabel had to speak out.

Meanwhile, Audrey herself was deafeningly silent, even posting to defend not discussing the attack on the capitol.

She went on promoting her book, leaving some to wonder if she was as horrified by the attempted coup as everyone else ... with some speculating that she might have preferred if it had worked.

To be clear, however, fan speculations aside, Audrey has said a lot of things that are justifiably unpopular, but she has never directly condoned the violent overthrow of the US government.

What is interesting is that Izzy is often the one who plays peacemaker when Jacob, who shares her progressive values, feuds with Auj and Jer.

Shortly after Jacob's return to the Roloff world, Isabel helped Audrey to promote her shirts in a post that they knew would get attention -- a solid olive branch.

But there are some times when making peace right away isn't the right thing. Regardless, whatever has troubled Izzy on Instagram, we we wish her well.