Harry Brant, Son of Stephanie Seymour, Dead at 24

Harry Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publisher Peter Brant, passed away on Sunday, January 17.

He was 24 years old.

In a statement to The New York Times, Harry's family confirmed the awful news and also revealed a few details behind what led to this tragedy.

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," Harry's loved ones told this newspaper, adding:

"He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

A model and socialite, Brant had reportedly struggled with addiction for several years.

"Harry was not just our son," the family statement continued.

"He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts.

"He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

Brant was arrested in 2016 for drug possession, among other minor charges, and was planning to enter a drug rehabilitation center this year, according to his mother and father.

He was frequently be seen at the side of his older brother, Peter Jr., at numerous fashion and other red carpet events... including a Met Gala appearance at just 16.

Brant hung with some of Hollywood's biggest stars over the years and planned to eventually get into his dad's publishing business.

He was also a model, appearing in Italian Vogue and Balmain campaigns.

Talking about the inspiration behind a unisex makeup line for MAC that he launched with his sibling, Harry told W magazine in 2016:

"The gender lines are starting to blur again, which is really, really great.

"People are starting to be more celebrated for their creativity.

"And I really think that once you leave high school, you realize that being normal is something that people want to shy away from, and the more true you are to yourself and the more individual you are, the more people are inherently attracted to you."

He continued back then:

"So, I think people can definitely express themselves in a great way through makeup."

"It is all about fantasy and turning yourself into someone you might not necessarily be on an everyday basis, so you kind of get to escape for a night with this new personal.

"That's what I always did."

We send our condolences to the family members, friends and loved ones of Harry Brant.

May he rest in peace.