Emma Stone: Pregnant with First Child!!!!!

Emma Stone is about to take on the role of a lifetime.

She won't win an Academy Award for it.

But she will earn herself perpetual bliss, happiness and, let's face it, a bunch of sleepless nights.

Why?

Because the beloved actress is pregnant! With her first child! Ever!

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother -- she’s constantly oohing and cooing," an insider tells Us Weekly, adding of the popular star:

She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing.

"She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Stone herself has not yet confirmed the major news.

However, The Daily Mail published photos of Stone cradling her growing baby bump on a walk with a friend in Los Angeles on December 30.

She donned all black and a white mask during the outing, according to the newspaper.

As for the father of Stone's impending child?

It's Dave McCary, of courrse, a comedy writer on Saturday Night Live.

Stone and McCary first started dating in October of 2017; they got engaged in December of 2019.

A source then confirmed to People Magazine in September 2020 that the two had quietly gotten married.

This blessed news came after the couple initially sparked marriage rumors in May when because were seen rocking gold bands.

In August 2018, Stone talked to to Elle about her and her probable husband's future family plans.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older,” the Golden Globe winner told Jennifer Lawrence at the time.

“I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, ‘I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.’

"And then I got older and I was, like, ‘I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.’"

Well, that's good.

Because now she's having at least one!

What made stone change her mind on the topic?

“It’s the turning 30 thing where you’re, like, ‘I’m not that young. I’m young, but I’m not that young,'" she added to Lawrence in that same interviiew.

How does Stone feel now that she's hit this milstone age?

"I’m at peace," she said in Elle, adding:

"I think it’s been a good time to get a little perspective, because things were so heavy work wise for the past few years.

"And honestly, so many of my dreams are now personal and less professional."

Congratulations to Emma Stone and Dave McCary!

We can't wait to meet their bundle of amazing joy.

