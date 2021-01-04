Emily Mitchell, Pregnant Instagram Influencer, Dead at 36

Emily Mitchell, an Instagram influencer and popular parenting blogger, died suddenly just a few days before Christmas.

She was 36 years old.

Mitchell was also prregnant with her fifth child at the time of her passing.

Just so awful and tragic all around.

A Rhode Island native and the creator of The Hidden Way blog, Mitchell passed on December 22, according to a fundraising page set up for her loved ones.

Emily, whose maiden name is Giancaspro, is survived by her husband Joseph Mitchell and their four kids: Finn, Isla, Eden and Luna.

No cause of death has been revealed.

"Em was having her morning coffee and toast when she suddenly became unresponsive," the fundraising page reads.

"Despite the prompt attention of her children, husband, father and other medical personnel, all valiant efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful. She went home to be with the Lord.

"The doctors are still working on answers for her family."

The same GoFundMe page reads as follows:

"Our hearts are broken and her joyful presence will be greatly missed by so many.

"Em made a big impact in so many people’s lives, and this loss is incomprehensible for anyone who knew her. Our friend was a dedicated mom and wife, she had a heart for the Lord, and loved her children so dearly.

In an update on Friday, good friend Allyson Speake thanked those who had donated above the goal of $100,000.

Mitchell's final Instagram post was posted on December 8.

"This will be my FIFTH C-Section. However your baby gets here, just know YOUR EXPERIENCE is valid and worthy," she wrote.

"YOU are no less a mother if you needed emergency medical intervention, had a planned c-section, or an epidural.

"You aren’t a ‘better’ mother if you had a home birth or an unmedicated vaginal birth.

"And if you grew your brood through adoption or surrogacy or family blending? Those are YOUR babies and YOU SIT PROUDLY at the table of motherhood.⁣"

Concluded Mitchell at this time:

"My plan was never to have five c-sections. But you can be sure I’m darn thankful for them.

"Even if I did grieve with my first at missing out on what the ‘real motherhood experience’ was supposed to be.

"How I feel now? It doesn’t matter how they get here. It only matters THAT THEY GET HERE. And are so deeply LOVED.⁣"

According to her online obituary, Emily was expecting a baby boy named Joey.

In addition to her husband and kids, Mitchell is also survived by her parents, three siblings, in-laws and several nieces and nephews.

May she rest in peace.