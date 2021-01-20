Dustin Diamond in "A Lot of Pain" Amid Cancer Diagnosis: Report

Dustin Diamond is yet to publicly address her recent cancer diagnosis.

According to a new report, however, the actor is really struggling at the moment.

And, unfortunately, it doesn't sound like things will improve for him any time in the near future.

Diamond, who will forever be best known for his role back in the day on Saved by the Bell as Samuel "Screech" Powers, was hospitalized just over a week ago.

We then learned, via a post by a representative on the star's Facebook page, that Diamond had cancer.

“Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made," this message read back on January 14.

According to TMZ, meanwhile, Diamond has already started chemotherapy -- and is facing Stage 4 of whatever type of cancer he has come down with... which is the most serious type of the disease.

Where does Diamond stand at the moment?

“It’s not good, it’s not good at all. He’s going to be in the hospital for a while. He’s getting through his treatments now. It’s tough, it’s very hard,” a source now tells Us Weekly.

“He’s going through a lot of pain, but he still keeps his spirits up. Right now, he’s just suffering.

"He has his ups and downs where he’s great one minute, but then he can be in a lot of pain -- tears. It’s such an emotional time."

Diamond has battled a number of personal issues of late.

He's been arrested on more than one occasion and is the only original Saved by the Bell cast member to have NOT been asked to appear on the show's Peacock revival.

He's also lost touch with nearly all of his former castmates.

With the exception of Mario Lopez, that is.

"I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he'll overcome this," wrote Lopez on Instagram last week.

The actor behind A.C. Slater, and the long-time television host, added:

"Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."

The 44-year old has also received support from loved ones throughout his journey, Us Weekly reports:

“Those close to him try calling him every day to try to cheer him up.

"He has a handful of people who are in his close circle -- his girlfriend being one of them.

"They have no idea when he can go home."

For the record, this same tabloid writes that doctors “still haven’t confirmed” whether Diamond is suffering from Stage 4 cancer.

“We all know it is, but we’re waiting for a firm confirmation. Then from there, we can see what the future is,” an insider says.

“We’re taking it step by step, day by day. Nobody is allowed to visit him at this time. Maybe one or two people, but there’s constant COVID testing for any visitors. So, no one can really visit.

"He’s been communicating to his close circle via video chat.”