Dustin Diamond Cancer Diagnosis: Revealed, Very Serious

We have an update on Dustin Diamond's cancer diagnosis.

Tragically, however, it's not a positive one.

It sounds as if the actor is in a lot of trouble, and could really use all the prayers you can muster for him -- both at the moment and also moving forward.

As previously reported, Diamond was hospitalized earlier this month with what his representatives believed at the time to be cancer.

They turned out to be correct..

On January 14, a post in Diamond's Facebook page stated that he had this disease, but did not reveal very much else.

“Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made," this message read.

Diamond, of course, is best known for having played the character of Samuel "Screech" Powers on Saved by the Bell.

Due to many run-ins with the law, however, as well as disagreements and arguments with his fellow cast members, he was the only original star NOT to be asked to appear on the show's revival.

This revamped version of the sitcom premiered late last year on Peacock and was recently renewed for a second season.

Back to Diamond's current situation, though...

The Saved by the Bell alum is still in the hospital -- and has been diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Small-cell carcinoma is an aggressive form of lung cancer.

Treatments for the rare condition, which is commonly caused by smoking, can include surgery if the tumor is small enough, as well as chemotherapy.

TMZ reports, however, that Diamond's cancer started elsewhere in the star's body and has since metastasized in his lungs.

Diamond has undergone one round of chemotherapy and will soon begin the next.

“It’s not good, it’s not good at all. He’s going to be in the hospital for a while. He’s getting through his treatments now. It’s tough, it’s very hard,” a source told Us Weekly a couple days ago.

“He’s going through a lot of pain, but he still keeps his spirits up. Right now, he’s just suffering.

"He has his ups and downs where he’s great one minute, but then he can be in a lot of pain -- tears. It’s such an emotional time."

This same tabloid insider said that the former child star has been able to count on loved ones for support, reporting:

“Those close to him try calling him every day to try to cheer him up.

"He has a handful of people who are in his close circle -- his girlfriend being one of them.

"They have no idea when he can go home.”

So very sad.

While Diamond is no longer in touch with most of his ex-castmates, Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen have both reached out since the terrible news went public.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, for example, posted a photo of Diamond on her Instagram Story, writing:

“Thinking of you, Dustin."

As for Lopez?

He posted photos of himself and Diamond on social media and wrote as a caption to them last week:

“I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this.

"Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless."