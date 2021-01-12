Donald Trump: What?!? My Pre-Riot Remarks Were "Totally Appropriate!"

You may not believe this, but it's true:

Donald Trump is taking no responsibility.

Zero. Zip. Zilch.

Positively none at all.

Donald Trump Interview Pic

The President stopped to speak to reporters briefly on Tuesday morning, prior to jumping on Air Force One and flying to Texas to brag about his alleged border success over the past four years.

In the wake of last Wednesday's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, followed by calls for him to resign or be impeached, Trump was asked about his role in inciting this riot.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have taken Trump to task for the way he encouraged followers to rise up on the morning of this attempted coup.

So, naturally, the outgoing Commander-in-Chief has been reflecting of late and expressed contrition about his role in pushing for the riot, right?

Donald Trump Incites Violence

Nope!

Wrong!

What is your role in what happened at the Capitol? What is your personal responsibility? asked a reporter of Trump today, prompting this reply:

If you read my speech, and many people have done it and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, it's been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate.

Donald Trump c span

These remarks came six days after riots in and around the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters left five people dead and many others injured.

And one day before the House is also set to impeach the President for the second time over his role in inciting these violent actions.

The attack on this government building came after Trump spoke to a crowd on D.C., telling them to march to the Capitol and saying:

"You'll never take back our country with weakness, you have to show strength and you have to be strong."

Donald Trump as POTUS

Early on Tuesday, Trump claimed the "real problem" is what other politicians said about protests over the summer in Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

As an aside, he uttered:

"You always have to avoid violence."

Well, sure.

Donald Trump Ponders Life

Except that Trump called the people who committed last week's acts of violence "very special" and later deemed them to be true "American Patriots."

He was banned from Twitter -- along wiith other social media platforms -- for these kinds of comments, responding to the suspensions today by blasting them as "a terrible mistake" by "big tech.

"There's always a counter move when they do that. I've never seen such anger as I see right now and that's a terrible thing," Trump said.

"We have tremendous support. We have support probably like nobody has ever seen before."

Donald Trump Ponders Life

If he means he has the support of White Supremacists and other hate groups who will proudly rise up against their own government and who refuse to accept basic facts about free and fair elections?

Then, yes.

On this point, Trump is right.

He does have support like nobody has ever seen before.

Donald Trump as POTUS

That's what's so very scary, you know?

Elsewhere, as he departed the White House, the President denounced Democrats pursuing his historic second impeachment, seeming to imply they could provoke a violent response.

"This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you're doing it and it's really a terrible thing that they're doing," he told reporters on the White House South Lawn.

"For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country, and it's causing tremendous anger. I want no violence."

