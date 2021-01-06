Donald Trump to Mike Pence: With Your Help, I Can Win This Election TODAY!

The big news out of Georgia this morning mostly centers around the run-off elections that could majorly shift the balance of power in the US Senate.

But just a few days ago, the state was in the spotlight for a very different reason.

A tape recording of a phone call between Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger provided what might be out clearest evidence yet of attempted election theft by the Trump campaign.

In the call, Trump encourages Raffensperger to "find" 11,780 votes that might allow him to claim victory in the state.

The conversation served as yet another indicator that Trump is desperate to remain in the White House, and genuinely either believes himself to be the winner of the election, or is willing to commit astonishing acts of corruption in order to win.

Neither would come as much of a surprise at this point.

On Wednesday, Congress will formally confirm the Electoral College vote -- a process that's usually a mere formality.

This year is different, however, as Trump sees the confirmation as his last chance to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

There's no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and numerous legal challenges filed by Trump's legal team have been thrown out of court.

But it seems that at this point, Trump is unconcerned with any appearance of legitimacy -- he just wants to win.

The confirmation will be overseen by Trump's vice president, Mike Pence.

In every previous election in US history, it's been a mere matter of ceremony, the sort of thing that rarely merits a newspaper headline, and is of interest only to the wonkiest of DC insiders.

But this year's confirmation has captured widespread attention, as for weeks now, Trump has been pressuring Pence to use what little power he has to invalidate the results.

Wednesday morning, the president resorted to bullying Pence on Twitter.

"States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval," Trump tweeted.

"All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!

From there, Trump repeated his baseless claims that this election was marred by corruption.

"They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night," he wrote.

"The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!"

Seemingly referring to the results of the Georgia run-off elections, Trump then shifted to all-caps mode fror his final pitch:

"THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE - THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG!" he tweeted.

Trump has been so unstable from the beginning of his time in office that many feared it would be difficult to tell when he reached the end of his rope.

So perhaps we should be grateful to the president for making his rock-bottom so abundantly obvious.

Trump's efforts to pressure Pence into helping him overturn the results have become increasingly public this week.

"I hope Mike Pence comes through for us, I have to tell you," Trump said Monday night during a political rally in Georgia.

"Of course, if he doesn't come through, I won't like him as much."

Insiders claim that during a meeting on Tuesday, Pence sheepishly informed the president that he would not be able to lawfully invalidate the current electoral college results, which show Joe Biden as the clear winner.

Perhaps hoping to avoid the president's infamous wrath, Pence assured Trump that he would continue researching the matter until 1 pm on Wednesday, when the confirmation will take place.

So yes, it sounds like the jig will soon be officially up for Trump, and Biden's status as president-elect will be formalized in a matter of hours.

The good news is, Trump will be out of office -- the bad news is the Trump News Network will soon be filling the heads of gullible Boomers with all sorts of dangerous ideas.